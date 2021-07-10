Shooting in Trenton’s Northwest Section results in arrests

Share !



On June 27, 2021, at 1:27 a.m., Gilchrist County Sheriff Office deputies responded to what sounded like gunfire in the northwest section of the City of Trenton.

Shortly thereafter, near the intersection of NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, deputies made contact with Ziryell Mincey of Gainesville, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. As GCSO deputies were rendering emergency medical aid and calling for emergency medical personnel to respond, the GCSO 911 Communications Center received a call from a convenience store on West Wade Street concerning a Dontavis Pollock, of Trenton, who had also been injured by gunfire. The investigation revealed that both of these subjects, as well as Darrian Hollie and Ja’Niya Sutton, also of Trenton, FL, had been involved in an altercation near the intersection of NW 2nd Street and NW 3rd Avenue, which resulted in gunshots being fired.

The following arrests have been made thus far: Ziryell Mincey has been arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon with bond set at $200,000.00. Darrian Hollie has been arrested and charged with one count of Accessory to a 1st Degree Felony After the Fact with bond set at $250,000.00.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dontavis Pollock for one count of Attempted Felony Murder (discharging a firearm causing injury), one count of Attempted Armed Robbery, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. This case is still being actively investigated and additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.

In regards to this case Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “Violence such as this will not be tolerated in our county. In the rare instances it does occur, we will investigate vigorously and do our best to bring those involved to justice.”

If you know the whereabouts of Dontavis Pollock please contact the Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office.

---

If you see a crime report it to the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.