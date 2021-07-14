The Santa Fe River is on the rise according to the Suwannee River Water

Share !



Management District. As of July 5, it was at 22.90 feet at Fort White and on July 13, the Santa Fe was at 27.49 feet. Flood stage at Fort White is 23 feet, and the record high there was 35.40 feet in 1964. National Weather service reported the river crested Sunday/Monday.

On Monday, July 5, at the US 129 Bridge the river level was at 12.69 feet, on July 13, it was at 18.76 feet, flood stage is 20 feet. The record at that site was set in 1948 at 36.89 feet.

The Suwannee River at Rock Bluff was at 10.39 feet on Monday, July 5, and on Tuesday, July 13, the river was at 15.51 feet. Flood stage at Rock Bluff is 17 feet. The record high was 30.21 feet set in 1948.

Hart Springs on the Suwannee River, was at 9.96 feet on July 13, and on July 9, it was at 7.55 feet. Wilcox on the Suwannee River was at 7.28 on Tuesday, July 13, it had been at 5.37 feet on July 9.