Trenton FFA Continues Winning Traditions at the 93rd Florida FFA State Convention

By: Carsen McKenzie

Trenton SR. FFA Reporter

It wasn’t the picture-perfect start to a week that is supposed to be all sunshine. The Trenton FFA Chapters loaded onto a school bus in the front parking lot of Trenton High School, with it pouring down rain, and the rain had no end in sight. All three hours on that bus ride the rain hammered down. With twenty-five soaking wet Trenton FFA Members standing in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Hotel & Suites, they were determined to make their own sunshine, even though the weather outside didn’t want too.

The week started out with a bang, as the Trenton Senior FFA Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team competed in the preliminaries for their respective event. Team members included: Lois Bachle, Kinsey Colley, Braley Hines, Carsen McKenzie, Noa Meyer, Gabe Mitchell, and Gracie Parker. The team placed top six in the state. While this team was competing, the other members were busy learning valuable leadership tools in the member workshops. Members that attended the workshop absorbed new ways of how to work together, as well as how to individually work individually. It was widely enjoyed, and the things learned will definitely be put to use in the future.

Not only did we compete in one event, but members of the Trenton Senior FFA Chapter competed in many more. Briar Mitchell became a familiar face on the big stage in Orlando as he was named a top four finalist in the Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award as well as the Feeder Steer Proficiency Award. He was also named a Florida FFA STAR Chapter Finalist.

Not only did we see Briar accomplish his goals, Charlee Hines also had a week of achievements. Over the past few months, Charlee participated in the preliminaries for the Employment Skills Leadership Development Event. She made it to the finals, and over the course of the week competed in multiple stages of the event to make it to the finals. She was bestowed 4th place in the whole state of Florida. She did not stop there, though. She also won the Diversified Agriculture Proficiency, which she will compete in, at the National FFA Convention later this year. Continuing on, she was a top four finalist for the STAR Chapter Farmer Award, as well as the Beef Placement Proficiency. To top off her extraordinary week, she was elected to be your District 3 President, with Hunter Sharp of the Chiefland SR. Chapter as your Secretary.

Also recognized on stage was Miss Lois Bachle. This year the Ornamental Horticulture contest was strictly virtual, leaving ninth grader Lois Bachle navigating new territory with her project. Lois won 2nd in the state of Florida as a freshman in the marketing category of the contest. She marketed succulent plants, something you can find anywhere in her room, on her phone lock screen, or even on the clothes she wears. Lois’s passion for these plants started a couple of years ago and the rest is history.

All the members that competed deserve the highest order of congratulations! The week was rainy and windy, but the extraordinary members of the Trenton Chapters pulled together to show the Florida FFA Organization that a little rain can’t dull the sunshine we bring to the table.