Trenton man killed Early Sunday morning on CR-339

County Road 339 was shut down just past the Gilchrist/Levy line on Sunday, morning, July 18. Citizens traveling on County Road 339 were rerouted due to a tragic accident. A well-known Trenton man, Chris Jackson, 48 years old, was traveling north on County Road 339 early Sunday morning when his vehicle went out of control and crashed. Sadly Mr. Jackson did not survive the accident. Jackson attended Trenton High School and spent most of his life here.

Trooper Thomas of the Florida Highway Patrol reported the white passenger sedan was north bound at NW 172 Lane at the intersection of County Road 339, in the Judson area, just into Levy County. The driver was traveling by himself at the time of the crash. They received the accident call at 6 a.m.

According to the Troopers report, the vehicle traveled off of the northbound lane and crashed into a tree on the edge of the right-of-way. The driver of the vehicle was found deceased at the scene of the crash. Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a complete Homicide Investigation involving this crash.

CR-339 was open to traffic again after 11 a.m. on Sunday.