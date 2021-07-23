Youth sure to enjoy Jakes Day at Cook Farms

Share !



Chad Thomas of NWTF Heart of Dixie Purrs and Spurs, has been working overtime leading up to the annual Jakes Day.

This year’s event is planned for Saturday, August 7 beginning at 8 a.m. Jack and Marsha Cook and their family are hosting the event again this year at their family farm.

Jakes Day provides area children a great opportunity to get outdoors and explore.

The day’s activity for kids includes supervised archery and BB gun ranges, Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission Taxidermy trailer, and the Florida Forest Service Smokey Bear. Also, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will have a K-9 demonstration.

Kids will enjoy fishing on the pond as well as lunch, snacks, and drinks, all provided for free.

Each child will receive a goody bag with great gifts like a fishing rod, and a t-shirt.

This event is open to all youth ages 0-17 years old in the Tri-County area, and thanks to some great sponsors, the entire event is free for the kids.

JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics, and Sportsmanship. Jakes Day is a program to teach children about the great outdoors, target shooting, and the importance of wildlife conservation as well as conservation of natural resources.

The National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of dedicated work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys, thanks to the efforts of their dedicated volunteers, professional staff, and committed partners.

Cook Farm is located on Addy Jones Road in the Flatwoods of Gilchrist County.

Contact Chad Thomas at 352-222-4727 for more info on this event.