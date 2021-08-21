A Good Time was had by all at 6th Annual Jakes Day

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Chad Thomas of the NWTF Heart of Dixie Purrs & Spurs was very pleased when some 300 children attended the August 7, Jakes Day event. This year’s event was hosted by Jack and Marsha Cook at Cook Farms in Southeast Gilchrist County. The farm is located in the Flatwoods area of the county off Addy Jones Road.

Marsha Cook said, the children had a wonderful time enjoying all the special outdoor activities that make up Jake’s Day. The farm provides the perfect setting for the event with a pond handy for fishing and plenty of room to set up target practice with a BB gun. Children even got to try archery and some even hit their target.

The children also learned a lot about Hunters Safety from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers. The FWC Officers had a display of mounted Florida wildlife which included animals such as black bears, foxes and turkeys. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit attended and demonstrated how their trained dogs benefit law enforcement.

When the children were finished with all the fishing, and hunter safety lessons and even a Karate demonstration they headed for the water slide and a great lunch.

Parents, volunteers and children all enjoyed a day spent together in the great outdoors. Enjoying all the best natural Florida has to offer.

When it was time to head home children from Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie Counties did not leave empty handed. Many happy smiles could be seen as they grabbed a goody bag, new Jake’s Day T-shirt, a new fishing rod and reel. Needless to say, a good time was had by all.

If you are interested in joining the NWTF Heart of Dixie Purrs and Spurs you can learn more about the organization by contacting Chad Thomas at 352-222-4727 or Valerie Myers at 386-965-4630.

When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of dedicated work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys, thanks to the tremendous efforts of our dedicated volunteers, professional staff and committed partners.

The mission of the National Wild Turkey Federation is no less urgent today than when it was founded in 1973. What we do in the coming decades will be instrumental in not only enhancing wild turkey populations but also in the continuation of hunting and quality wildlife habitat for countless species.