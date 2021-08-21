Are you ready for some football?

Share !



Trenton kickoff Classic Friday vs Bronson

Trenton vs Bronson in Kick-off Classic-Friday Night Lights

The Trenton Tiger football team will host the Bronson Eagles in a 2021 Kick-0ff Classic Friday night. The Tigers, under Head Football Coach Bill Wiles, will feature a number of returning starters from their 2020 team that was dealt a defeat by COVID-19 to Newberry in the 2020 state playoffs.

The Eagles played in their first state playoff game in 2020 and return a number of starters that intend to be a factor in the state playoffs in 2021.

#1 Tyler Perry, #2 Jaron Riley, #3 Jalen Riess, #5 Kyle Pollock, #6 Patterson Wiles, #7 Carson Feather, #8 Kendall Henry, and #9 Tavin Brown. Second row: #10 Zach Braswell, #11 Javin Hampton, #12 Jabo Benson, #13 John Crews , #14 Jonathan Ramirez, #15 Caleb Gossman, #16 Brian McGee, and #18 Damien Kogler. Third row: #20 Dylan Cook, #21 Kurtis McConnell, #22 Tristin Sloan, #44 Trevor Durden, #50 Nathaniel Dumas, #51 Nick Dicpetris, and #52 Connor Balanis. Fourth row: Assistant Coach Jim Akins, #54 Huntley Owens, #55 Zachary Dumas, #56 Austin Roberts, #58 Owen Yates, #60 Rogelio Juarez, #62 Jasper Morehouse, and Assistant Coach John Perry. Fifth row: Trainer Madison Whitney, #65 David Faison, #68 Burt Corbin, #72 Angel Garcia, #85 Brian Wheeles, and Student Trainer Assistant Charlie Hines. Back row: Assistant Coaches David Williams, Kevin Benson, TJ Calkins, Head Coach Bill Wiles, Assistant Coaches Chance Hall, and Wendell Roberts.

#4 KJ Williams, #33 Alex Norman, #70 Jaxson Ridgeway, and #90 Nathan Michael.