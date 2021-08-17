August 12, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 835.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 8 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN (COUNTRY OAKS) 50/384 61/287 166/657 167/131 2002/3780 2002/3781 2002/3782 2011/1243 2011/4087 201221002248 201721001008

Assessed to: PAUL JERNIGAN AND MARY E CRAIG

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS FBO SE, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 130.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 10 UNIT 3 SUWANNEE-GIL FARMS SUBD CONT 5.69 AC 152/303 171/724 175/310 UTILITY EASEMENT 179/297 191/78 219/81 240/001 2003/1894 2005/1820 UTIL EASEMENT 2006/2286 2006/3590 2007/1344 2008/2494 2008/2495 201521000037 201621004037 201721000083

Assessed to: SELENE FINANCE LP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS FBO SE, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 143.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF NE/4 36-8-14 FOR POR SAID PT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF S/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.85 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN S 61.71 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 61.14 FT TO AN IRON ROD & POB THENCE RUN N 88 DEG E 226.04 FT TO AN IRON ROD ON WESTERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49/US HWY 129 THENCE RUN ALG R/W LN S 15 DEG E 369.28 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 89 DEG W 321.43 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN N 350 FT TO POB SUBJECT TO CO MAINTAINED RD (CEMETERY RD) ALG MARGIN THEREF 58/377 109/342 169/468 250/373-375 250/376 266/623 2010/1274

Assessed to: RASHID HARUNUR & RABEYA RAHIM & MAMUNUR RASHID

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 306.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 32 THE RIVERWALK FANNING SPRING PHASE 1 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/4292

Assessed to: GREGORY V & CONSTANCE W BEAUCHAMP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 1C4BJWFGXGL275428; Year: 2016; Make: JEEP; Model: Wrangler* will be sold at Public Auction August 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 2G1WF55K839415537; Year: 2003; Make: CHEVY; Model: Impala*; will be sold at Public Auction August 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish August 12, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-165

LISA JO BROOKS,

Petitioner,

and

ROBERT WILLIAM BROOKS,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: ROBERT WILLIAM BROOKS

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage with minor children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lisa Jo Brooks, whose address is 599 SW 22nd Court, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 8, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 30, 2021, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 19000040CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND RUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN A. ORTIZ A/K/A JOANN ORTIZ (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated July 20, 2021, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on August 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com for the followign described property:

Lot 8, Spring Ridge Ranchettes, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 2, Page 17 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk Of Court

Date: July 29, 2021

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact the ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Publish August 5 and 12, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021CP000022CPAXMX

IN RE: AUDREY ANNA SITES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Audrey Anna Sites, deceased, whose date of death was December 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Marilyn A. Cangro Belo, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 22390

5745 SW 75th Street #363

Gainesville, Florida 32608

Telephone: (352) 448-4500

Fax: (352) 448-4510

E-Mail: lynn@mcbelolaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: eservice @mebelolaw.com

Personal Representative:

Jo Lisa Byers

Publish August 5 and 12, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-CA-000033-CA

TRIAD FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTY WEST; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, AND TRUSTEES OF TIMOTHY LEE WEST, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT(S),

Defendant(s),

_______________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the Consent Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure entered in favor of Plaintiff in this cause on July 8, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 36 OF SANTA FE CORNER, AN UNRECORDED PLAT OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST, COUNTY, FLORIDA., BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST AND RUN SOUTH 00° 14’ 33” EAST 660.90 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00° 14’ 33” EAST 228.63 FEET THENCE RUN NORTH 89° 01’ 02” WEST 241.85 FEET, THENCE RUN TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, LESS ROAD RIGHT OF WAYS. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2007 HOMES OF MERIT “FOREST MANOR”, SIZE 76’X32’, DOUBLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME, SERIAL #FL26100PHB300361A & #FL26100PHB300361B.

and commonly known as 10330 NW 25 Court, Branford, FL 32008, at public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash on September 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 5th day of August, 2021.

As Clerk of Circuit Court

GILCHRIST County, Florida

By: J.A. Perryman Deputy Clerk of the Court

/s/ Monika E. Siwiec

Monika E. Siwiec

Florida Bar No.: 92050

service@gibsonlawfirmpa.com

mes@gibsonlawfirmpa.com

THE GIBSON LAW FIRM, P.A.

4720 Salisbury Road

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Telephone: 561-501-7858

Publish August 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on June 23, 2021:

Duke Energy Florida, LLC, 299 1st Avenue North – St. Petersburg, FL 33701 permit# ERP-041-204777-4. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section Fifteen (15), Township Ten (10) South, Range Fifteen (15) East. The previous permit was for the construction and operation of a stormwater management system serving 1.77 acres of impervious surface on a total project area of 5.09 acres. This major permit modification authorizes the construction, operation and maintenance of stormwater management facilities serving a total of 2.22 acres of impervious surface on a total project area of 4.18 acres for a project known as the Duke Energy Florida Truck Canopy & BESS Facility. The receiving water body is the Suwannee River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL

32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email

actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 12, 2021

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 2, 2021 the Board of county Commissioners of Gilchrist County. Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning discontinuing and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-10

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA,

VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PORTION OF A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD SW 90TH STREET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER, OR THE SOUTHERLY PROJECTION OR EXTENSION FROM SUCH POINT OF GILCHRIST COUNTY TAX PARCEL NUMBER 18-10-15-0000-0006-0010 OWNED BY ALLIANCE DAIRIES, A FLORIDA GENERAL PARTNERSHIP, AND EXTENDING EASTERLY TO THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD SW 27TH COURT; AND ALSO GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD SW 27TH COURT EXTENDING SOUTHERLY FROM GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD SW 90TH STREET TO A POINT AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER ON THE SOUTH PROPERTY LINE OF GILCHRIST COUNTY TAX PARCEL NUMBER 19-10-15-0000-0003-0015, OR THE EASTERLY PROJECTTON OR EXTENSION FROM SUCH POINT, OWNED BY HENRY M. OWENS AND SUSAN OWENS, HUSBAND AND WIFE.

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, have of their own motion petitioned to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close portions of certain roadways known as Gilchrist County Road SW 90th street from the Southeast corner, or the southerly projection or extension from such point, of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 18-10-15-0000-0006-0010 owned by Alliance Dairies, a Florida General Partnership, and extending easterly to the east right-of-way line of Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court; and also Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court extending southerly from Gilchrist County Road SW 90th Street to a point at the Southeast corner on the south property line of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0003-0015, or the easterly projection or extension from such point, owned by Henry M. Owens and Susan Owens, husband and wife: and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has published a Notice Of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior lo public hearing as required bylaw; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived of access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic; and

WHEREAS, this Board has agreed that certain portions of the aforesaid roadway and portions of the roadways should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

l. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close portions of certain roadways known as Gilchrist County Road SW 90th street from the Southeast corner, or the southerly projection or extension from such point, of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number l8-10-15-0000-0006-0010 owned by Alliance Dairies, a Florida General Partnership, and extending easterly to the east right-of-way line of Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court; and also Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court extending southerly from Gilchrist County Road SW 90th Street to a point at the Southeast corner on the south property line of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number l9-l0-15-0000-0003-0015, or the easterly projection or extension from such point, owned by Henry M. Owens and Susan Owens, husband and wife, is hereby granted.

2. The land consisting of SW 90th street from the Southeast corner, or the southerly projection or extension from such point, of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number l8-10-15-0000-0006-0010 owned by Alliance Dairies, a Florida General Partnership, and extending easterly to the east right-of-way line of Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court; and also Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court extending southerly from Gilchrist County Road SW 90th Street to a point at the Southeast corner on the south property line of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number l9-10-15-0000-0003-0015, or the easterly projection or extension from such point, owned by Henry M. Owens and Susan Owens, husband and wife, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336.12, Florida Statutes, subject to any existing easements.

3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of Gilchrist County has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in that portion of the roadway known as SW 90th street from the Southeast corner, or the southerly projection or extension from such point, of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 18-10-15-0000-0006-0010 owned by Alliance Dairies, a Florida General Partnership, and extending easterly to the east right-of-way line of Gilchrist County Road SW 27th Court: and also Gilchrist County Road SW 27th, Court extending southerly from Gilchrist County Road SW 90th Street to a point at the Southeast corner on the south property line of Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 19-10-15-0000-0003-0015, or the easterly projection or extension from such point, owned by Henry M. Owens and Susan Owens, husband and wife, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made on the Official map or plat of Gilchrist County. Florida showing that this road has been vacated.

DULY RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2021.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Sharon A. Langford

Chair

ATTEST:

Todd Newton

Clerk to the Board of County

Commissioners

Publish August 12, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on September 9, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-06

A request by FRP Gilchrist County Solar, LLC, and Wylie Cobb, as owner and applicant, for Site and Development Plan approval for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 581.24 acres, more or less, at locations described as 8740 SE 80 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0002-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0003-0000; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0004-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0006-0010; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0007-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0008-0010; Off SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0008-0020; and 7829 SE SR 26, Trenton, Florida 32693, Tax Parcel Number 02-10-16-0000-0009-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish August 12, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Amended Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on September 9, 2021 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-07

A request by Countryside Baptist Church, as owner and applicant, for Amended Site and Development Plan approval to add two (2) additional portable buildings to the existing previously approved amended site and development plan in an (A-1) land use category located on approximately 8.0 acres, more or less, at location described as 8149 SW CR 341, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number 16-10-14-0000-0007-0020. (The subject property is also known as the Riverside Christian School).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish August 12, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. – VAR 2021-06 - A request by Marsha J. Cook and Jack L. Cook, as applicant and owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum set-back requirements under Section 2.06.04 of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, to allow a new grain bin to be located on the premises beside the existing grain bin just to the south side, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 55.00 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, with location shown as 9359 SE CR 337, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 20-10-16-0000-0010-0030.

4:45 p.m. – Minor Sub- Division Plat – Gene Parrish for David and Anita Moore

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish August 12, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021-CP-0024

IN RE: ROBERT WAYNE PICKETT,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT WAYNE PICKETT, deceased, whose date of death was January 27, 2021, File Number 2021-CP-000024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 12, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

NATASHA M. ALLEN

Florida Bar Number: 124292

Allen Law Office, PA

17456 NW Highway 19

Fanning Springs, FL 32693

Telephone: 352/356-8373

E-Mail: contact@allenlawinfo.com

Personal Representative: BARBARA L. PICKETT

6159 NW CR 340

Bell, FL 32619

Publish August 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 347.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: NW/4 LESS RD R/W FOR CO RDS & LESS LOTS 1-132 SANTA FE RANCH UNREC SUBD 46/481 2006/2842 201621001345

Assessed to: RAVELO DIMITRI JUAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0006-TD

Certificate Number: 809.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 4-10-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ON E LN OF W/2 OF SEC 4 N 2061.57 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG W 50 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG W 775.68 FT THENCE RUN N 653.39 FT TO SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF TYLER RD & CO DESIGNATED 76 TR THENCE RUN ALG SAID MARGIN N 64 DEG E 282.30 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 62 DEG E 250.81 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 59 DEG E 115.06 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 52 DEG E 82.34 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID MARGIN RUN S 85 DEG E 132.23 FT THENCE RUN S 987.55 FT TO POB 43/639 54/554 109/214 153/644 EASEMENT 196/526 228/362 LESS 5 AC 254/513 255/228 2002/3226 2005/3481 2010/273 201621005621 TAX DEED 201721004879

Assessed to: 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 904.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 161 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES 50/511 200/1227 2005/668

Assessed to: PABLO R BURGOS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26, and

September 2, 2021

_______________