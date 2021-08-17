August 12, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Greg Douglas

Dr. James Gregory “Greg” Douglas, 66, of Trenton, met Jesus face to face on August 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Greg was born in Brooker, FL to the late Howard and Jean Douglas on 2/17/55. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, spending time with his wife and two sons, and spoiling his four precious grandchildren. Greg received a bachelor’s degree from Stetson University, and a Master’s and Doctor of Ministry from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Greg was a faithful servant of God and served as a pastor for 40 years. Most recently, he retired from Pine Grove Baptist Church after 23 years of service.

His memory will live on with his wife of 39 years, Susan Moody Douglas; his two sons, Jared (Kelly) and Jacob (Morgan) Douglas; and his legacy will continue with his four precious grandchildren whom he affectionately called Grayson James (Rooster Boy), Eliza Kate (Tinkerbell), Emery Frost (Doodlebug), and Walker Colson (Roonie).

A public Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, August 14, at 4:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Trenton with his sons, Jared and Jacob officiating.

Greg will be interred privately at the New River Cemetery in Brooker.

Greg devoted his entire life to loving God and spreading the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to further the Gospel through organizations such as Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, billygraham.org, (1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201), or Samaritan’s Purse, samaritanspurse.org, (PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607).

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Michael “Mike” Floyd Joyner

Michael “Mike” Floyd Joyner passed away on August 4, 2021.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Priest Joyner; his son, Michael “Scooter” Joyner, Jr. (Dedera); daughter, Jennifer Mathews (Ben); brothers, Bubba Joyner (Kathy), Skeet Joyner (Pam); grandchildren, Amanda, Taylor, April, Payton and many nephews and nieces. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Joyner and one brother, Billy Sessions.

He was a devoted husband, father, PawPaw, and brother. He served in law enforcement for 32 years and was currently a Levy County Commissioner serving district 3. He also ran a successful cow/calf operation.

Funeral service were held on August 11, 2021 at the Morriston Baptist Church. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Morriston. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund for the Morriston Baptist Church.

Knauff Funeral Home of Williston is honored to serve the Joyner family during their time of transition.

_______________

C Doyle McCall

Cecil Doyle McCall, known to most as Coach McCall, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Haven Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, Florida. He was born in Gulf Hammock, Florida on October 14, 1928 to T. Frank McCall, Sr. and Lilian Ellzey McCall. He and Ann Renfroe were married on June 6, 1951.

He graduated from Bronson High School in 1947 and graduated from Livingston State Teachers College in Livingston, AL. in 1952. Throughout college he played football, basketball, track and field. He received his Master’s Degree from Nova University in Education Administration.

McCall spent his entire 39-year professional career at Chiefland High School. He wore many hats while there. He was: history teacher, coach, athletic director, dean of students, assistant principal, and principal. He was head coach for the following sports: football (25 years), basketball (4 years), baseball (4 years), track (15 years), and golf (10 years). He also headed up a summer swimming program at Manatee Springs from the 1950s through the 1970s, teaching hundreds of Levy County children to swim.

Coach McCall served on the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Board of Directors for 18 years. He was FACA Chairman of the Football Playoff Committee, which drew up the first playoff system. In 1988 he was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He was a lover of life and all the best things life has to offer. He loved God, his family, his church, Chiefland High School, football, his many friends, dogs, flowers, trees, and especially his hometown of Chiefland. In his mind there was no place in the world that measured up to Levy County. Coach McCall’s family is eternally grateful for the love and support of their remarkable community of Chiefland.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, T. Frank McCall, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ann R. McCall; his son, Cecil Doyle McCall Jr.; his daughter, Suzanne McCall Nowosielski; son-in-law Joe Nowosielski, and his grandchildren, Anna, Joseph, and Stacia.

The family extends a special thank you to the incredible caregivers who gave him exceptional care in his last years of life. The caregiver team includes: Cheryl, Mary Ann, Jessie, Leslie S., Alice, Adrian, Elsie, Oretha, Leslie W.

The family sends gratitude to Haven Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center for their compassionate care in his final days.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 11:00 am at Chiefland Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send a donation to the Cecil Doyle McCall Scholarship Fund at: www.levycountyschoolsfoundation.org or Levy County Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1368, Bronson, Florida, 32621. Haven-Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center, 311 Northeast 9th Street, Chiefland, Florida, 32626.

Melvin Alment Olsen

Mr. Melvin Alment Olsen, age 86, of Bell, FL passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on December 8, 1934, in Hobart, NY to Otto and Adelia Olsen. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he worked for Strategic Air Command. After a few years of service, he had to return home to take care of his parents. Mr. Olsen worked as a car salesman, worked on an ambulance, and he was the owner and operator of Olsen’s Meat Market for many years. After retiring from the meat industry, they moved south and ended up in Trenton. Mr. Olsen and his wife, Deb called Gilchrist County home for the last 30 years. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved restoring old cars and trucks. He was a loving father and husband and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Camie Jo Latta; his siblings, Freddy, Otto, and Avis; and his grandson, Jeremy Burdick.

Mr. Olsen is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deb Olsen of Bell; daughters, Christine (Scott) Brown of Gainesville, GA, Connie (Keith) McClean of Bloomville, NY, Collen (Mike) Alexander of Hobart, NY, Terri (Marcus) Perkins of Ridgeville, SC, Brandi (Jeter) Olsen of Bell; his sons, Alan Bruce Olsen of Montana and Lance Richard Olsen of Panama City; brother, Eugene (Marilyn) Olsen of Bloomville, NY; 16 grandchildren, Colton and Elliot Spears, Hayden Harris, Damian Perkins, Lance Olsen, II, Brandon Olsen, Kaitlyn and Keith McClean, Artie Choate, Tyler Latta, Philip and Jessica West, Amber, Lance Richard, Matthew, and McKenzie Alexander; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Donald Ray “Donny” Petty

Donald Ray “Donny” Petty, 57, of High Springs, FL passed away July 29, 2021.

Donald Petty was born July 13, 1964 in Lake City, FL and has been a resident of High Springs for 21 years. He was owner and operator of Petty’s Asphalt. Donny’s hobbies included racing, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church of High Springs.

Donny is survived by his wife, Glenna Thomas Petty; daughters, Rachel and Emma Petty, all of High Springs; father, Zimmie Petty; mother, Yvonne Petty; brother, Carl Petty, all of Lake City; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Petty were held August 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church in High Springs with Rev. Jacob Hollingsworth officiating. Interment followed at High Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at atrickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Elizabeth Sharon Story

Elizabeth Sharon Story passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2021.

Ms. Story was born in Brockport, NY but moved to Bell, FL in the early 2000’s. She loved the simple life and spent most of her time as a Homemaker caring and maintaining her family, home and friends. In her spare time she enjoyed word searches and admiring her favorite flower, roses.

She was preceded in death by her first husband James Sell; a second husband, James Greene; two brothers, Allen F. Sardand and Leland Story; her sisters, Ellamae Judd and Marjorie Bronk, and a grandson James W. Sell. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Greene of Bell FL; son, Daniel James Sell of Bell FL; granddaughter, Brandi Stone and two great grandchildren, Alex and Makenzie.