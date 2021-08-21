August 19, 2021 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Altima, VIN #1N4BL11D66N317550 will be sold at Public Auction on SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Publish August 19, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-165

LISA JO BROOKS,

Petitioner,

and

ROBERT WILLIAM BROOKS,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: ROBERT WILLIAM BROOKS

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage with minor children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lisa Jo Brooks, whose address is 599 SW 22nd Court, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 8, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 30, 2021, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-CA-000033-CA

TRIAD FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTY WEST; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, AND TRUSTEES OF TIMOTHY LEE WEST, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT(S),

Defendant(s),

_______________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the Consent Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure entered in favor of Plaintiff in this cause on July 8, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 36 OF SANTA FE CORNER, AN UNRECORDED PLAT OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST, COUNTY, FLORIDA., BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST AND RUN SOUTH 00° 14’ 33” EAST 660.90 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00° 14’ 33” EAST 228.63 FEET THENCE RUN NORTH 89° 01’ 02” WEST 241.85 FEET, THENCE RUN TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, LESS ROAD RIGHT OF WAYS. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2007 HOMES OF MERIT “FOREST MANOR”, SIZE 76’X32’, DOUBLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME, SERIAL #FL26100PHB300361A & #FL26100PHB300361B.

and commonly known as 10330 NW 25 Court, Branford, FL 32008, at public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash on September 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 5th day of August, 2021.

As Clerk of Circuit Court

GILCHRIST County, Florida

By: J.A. Perryman Deputy Clerk of the Court

/s/ Monika E. Siwiec

Monika E. Siwiec

Florida Bar No.: 92050

service@gibsonlawfirmpa.com

mes@gibsonlawfirmpa.com

THE GIBSON LAW FIRM, P.A.

4720 Salisbury Road

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Telephone: 561-501-7858

Publish August 12 and 19, 2021

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a budget workshop on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish August 19, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021-CP-0024

IN RE: ROBERT WAYNE PICKETT,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT WAYNE PICKETT, deceased, whose date of death was January 27, 2021, File Number 2021-CP-000024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 12, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

NATASHA M. ALLEN

Florida Bar Number: 124292

Allen Law Office, PA

17456 NW Highway 19

Fanning Springs, FL 32693

Telephone: 352/356-8373

E-Mail: contact@allenlawinfo.com

Personal Representative: BARBARA L. PICKETT

6159 NW CR 340

Bell, FL 32619

Publish August 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 347.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: NW/4 LESS RD R/W FOR CO RDS & LESS LOTS 1-132 SANTA FE RANCH UNREC SUBD 46/481 2006/2842 201621001345

Assessed to: RAVELO DIMITRI JUAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0006-TD

Certificate Number: 809.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 4-10-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ON E LN OF W/2 OF SEC 4 N 2061.57 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG W 50 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG W 775.68 FT THENCE RUN N 653.39 FT TO SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF TYLER RD & CO DESIGNATED 76 TR THENCE RUN ALG SAID MARGIN N 64 DEG E 282.30 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 62 DEG E 250.81 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 59 DEG E 115.06 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 52 DEG E 82.34 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID MARGIN RUN S 85 DEG E 132.23 FT THENCE RUN S 987.55 FT TO POB 43/639 54/554 109/214 153/644 EASEMENT 196/526 228/362 LESS 5 AC 254/513 255/228 2002/3226 2005/3481 2010/273 201621005621 TAX DEED 201721004879

Assessed to: 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, August 23, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, August 9, 2021

E. Discussion Items

1. FY 2021/2022 Budget Workshop F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish August 19, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-0121

ANGELA KNOX,

Petitioner,

and

ALLEN KNOX,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: ALLEN KNOX

ADDRESS: 2450 NW 10TH STREET

BELL, FL 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Divorce has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anglea L. Knox, whose address is 2670 NW CR 340, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 6, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 13, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Jeannine Milito

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 19, 26, and

September 2, 9, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 904.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 161 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES 50/511 200/1227 2005/668

Assessed to: PABLO R BURGOS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26, and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 835.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 8 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN (COUNTRY OAKS) 50/384 61/287 166/657 167/131 2002/3780 2002/3781 2002/3782 2011/1243 2011/4087 201221002248 201721001008

Assessed to: PAUL JERNIGAN AND MARY E CRAIG

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered by the Town Council of the Town Bell, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on Thursday, September 16, 2021, scheduled for 6:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Bell Town Hall at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN COUNCIL OF BELL, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NUMBER 2019-01 AND ESTABLISHING A NEW SALARY FOR THE TOWN CLERK OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES, PARTS OF ORDINANCES, OR TOWN CHARTER PROVISIONS IN CONFLICT; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Bell Town Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, they will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Ms. Michelle Rose, Bell Town Clerk, 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, Telephone No. (352) 463-6288, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

Michelle Rose

Town Clerk

Publish August 19, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS FBO SE, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 130.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 10 UNIT 3 SUWANNEE-GIL FARMS SUBD CONT 5.69 AC 152/303 171/724 175/310 UTILITY EASEMENT 179/297 191/78 219/81 240/001 2003/1894 2005/1820 UTIL EASEMENT 2006/2286 2006/3590 2007/1344 2008/2494 2008/2495 201521000037 201621004037 201721000083

Assessed to: SELENE FINANCE LP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS FBO SE, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 143.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF NE/4 36-8-14 FOR POR SAID PT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF S/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.85 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN S 61.71 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 61.14 FT TO AN IRON ROD & POB THENCE RUN N 88 DEG E 226.04 FT TO AN IRON ROD ON WESTERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49/US HWY 129 THENCE RUN ALG R/W LN S 15 DEG E 369.28 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 89 DEG W 321.43 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN N 350 FT TO POB SUBJECT TO CO MAINTAINED RD (CEMETERY RD) ALG MARGIN THEREF 58/377 109/342 169/468 250/373-375 250/376 266/623 2010/1274

Assessed to: RASHID HARUNUR & RABEYA RAHIM & MAMUNUR RASHID

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

INVITATION TO BID – FENCING

The City of Trenton is accepting bids from qualified bidders to furnish and install up to 460 LF, 6 ft., commercial grade chain link fence with 2-1/2” line posts and 3” terminal posts.

Bidder is required to carry Liability Insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and Worker’s Compensation Coverage.

For more information contact City Hall at 352-463-4000 or via email at ahurst@trentonflorida.org.

Bids will be received until 5:00 pm (local time), Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Bids may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed to:

City of Trenton

Fencing

500 N. Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Email: ahurst@trentonflorida.org

Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on September 13, 2021, at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.

Publish August 19 and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 306.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 32 THE RIVERWALK FANNING SPRING PHASE 1 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/4292

Assessed to: GREGORY V & CONSTANCE W BEAUCHAMP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 the Florida Statutes on 08/08/2021 at 10 A.M. *Sale will occur where vehicles are located*.

2007 Nissan,

VIN #3N1BC13E67L423730

2004 Nissan,

VIN #3N1CB51D14L854237

At: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interests in above vehicle contact: Rainbow Title & Lien Inc, 954-920-6020.

*ALL AUCTIONS HELD WITH RESERVE* - some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish August 19, 2021