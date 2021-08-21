August 19, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Charlene Clariece Cogdill Caraway

Charlene Clariece Cogdill Caraway, 67, of Bell, FL passed from this world on August 10, 2021 after a short illness.

Charlene was born in Gainesville, FL to Charles W. and Clarice Roberts Cogdill, in 1954.

She earned an Associates Degree from Lake City Community College in 1984, a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida in 1986, and a Masters Degree from Mississippi State in 1992.

Charlene began her career at Bell High School in August of 1986, and was a long time teacher of both High School and Middle School, as well as BHS school counselor until she retired in 2013. She was passionate about helping children learn, manage their educational choices and plan for the future. She was well loved by students, colleagues and her community.

She pioneered the Bell High School Health Academy, which has been a hallmark of success for decades. She taught theater to students for several years at Bell High School and got the actor David Ogden-Stiers, from the hit TV show M*A*S*H, to visit one of her performances of M*A*S*H. She also was both the junior and senior sponsor for many years overseeing proms, graduations and parades. She was never too busy if a student needed help or direction. In later years she kept track of students through social media and continued to provide advice if she was asked. She was a steady and positive influence to many in her community.

She loved gardening, visiting the Smoky Mountains, visiting her grandchildren, reading, and painting. She attended Cherry Sink Church of Christ, loved singing, and studying the bible. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Nelson Caraway; her son, Buddy Ellis and his wife Joy; her sisters, Marilyn Cogdill Tremblay, and Teressa Cogdill Langford; grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Samuel, and Claire; as well as a host of extended family and lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles and her Mother Clariece.

A ceremony will be scheduled at a later date, as her husband is currently recovering from COVID.

_______________

Eleanor Mae Hampshire

Eleanor Mae Hampshire, 93, of Trenton, FL passed away in Chiefland, FL on July 24, 2021. She was born to the late, Mildred Mae Godshalk Amy and Earl Buzzard Amy, in Bangor, PA. She came to Trenton in 1984 from Miami.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Duane Hampshire of Titusville, FL; daughters, Linda Olanovich of Treemont, NC and Amy Lunsford of Chiefland, FL; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Leroy Amy and Barry Amy, both of PA; and sister Anita Amy, of PA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Merle E. Hampshire and brother, Sherwood “Woody” Amy.

Eleanor was a member of Turning Point Church. She enjoyed attending church, spending time with her family and square dancing.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Eleanor Hampshire, to Tri County Hospice Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Turning Point Church with Pastor Kent Zimmerman officiating.

_______________

James Brian Lockler

James Brian Lockler, 49, a long-term resident of Dracut, MA and lifelong supporter of his hometown community of Dixie County, FL, passed away on August 3, 2021 due to complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

James was born on June 19, 1972 to Jean Marie Zeigler (Cothron) and James Byron Locklear in Gainesville, FL. James was raised in and around Dixie County, FL.

James was preceded in death by his beautiful sisters, Elizabeth Jean Harvard (Lockler) and Laura Susan Lockler; his baby brother, Logan Byron Locklear; and his amazing stepdad, George Andrew Zeigler, Jr.

He is survived by his loving life partner, Brian Karl Tillson; his parents, Jean Marie Zeigler (Cothron) and James Byron Locklear; his in-laws, Donald and Virginia April, Robert Tillson (Robin Tortora) and Aric Tillson (Laura); his siblings, Jean Marie Watson (Locklear), Stephanie Michelle Lockler, Darrell Glen Lockler, James Byron Lockler, and Allan Lockler; his nieces and nephews, Rusty Gainey (Kristy), Ashley Lockler, Sammy Chavous, Larry Keen, Dayn Haag, Michael Brand (Kara), Justin Harvard (Olivia), Brandon Harvard (Raina), Nathan Watson, Daniel Lockler (Sonia), Jake Lockler, Jamie Lockler, Janna Lockler, Byron Lockler, Wayne Pitkin, Charlene Pogue (Damien), Joseph Tillson, Emily Tillson, Kenzie and Camden Davis; many great nieces and nephews; his best friends in life, Debby Schumacher and Ryan Davis (Melissa); his special friends, Ferrell and Betty Mikell, Cindy Bellot, Daryl and Dottie Ratterree, and Harvey and Joan Resnick; and countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

A viewing was held on August 13, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. A celebration of life ceremony was held on August 14th, 2021. Everyone was encouraged to take the time to share memories of him, both good and bad. James would admit that there are plenty of stories that will make you laugh and cry, but he always preferred a good laugh, even at his expense. So don’t be shy, you know James wouldn’t be.

In lieu of flowers, the ALS Foundation of Massachusetts and Compassionate Care ALS provided James and his family tremendous support, equipment, resources, and guidance throughout his fight with ALS. If you feel compelled to do something in his honor, both organizations can use your support. They can be found at https://www.als.org/donate and https://ccals.org/donate.

_______________

Marilyn Kay Maxwell

Marilyn Kay Maxwell, 74, of Trenton, FL passed away August 9, 2021.

Mrs. Maxwell was born to the late Charles and Helena Elliott on December 17, 1946 in Hartford City, IN. She had been a Lunchroom Manager at the Chiefland Elementary School and was of the Protestant faith.

Mrs. Maxwell is survived by her son, Tracy King of Bronson, FL; her daughters, Shelly James of Bluffton, IN, Kelly Yoder of Hartford City, IN, and Kimberly Walton of Gainesville, FL; her best friend, Candy Barber of Chiefland, FL, 25 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zina Lee Maxwell; her daughter, Kelly Crisci; and her brothers, Kenny Elliott and Merritt Elliott.

Funeral services for Mrs. Maxwell were held on August 14, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Pastor Phillip Griffin officiating.

_______________

Carl Newsom

Carl Newsom passed away August 10, 2021, following a brief illness. He was 94.

Carl was born on February 11, 1927, in Beauty, KY. He lived and worked in Columbus, OH, for many years before moving to Chiefland, FL in 1977, where he built his own home and ran his own diesel mechanic business, as well as many rental homes.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Irene Newsom, also of Chiefland, FL; and daughters, Pauline Farris and Jo Ellen Jordan. He is survived by his son, Carl Newsom, Jr. (Kathy), Christine Craig, and Clayton Newsom (Emily); 11 grandchildren, and a multitude of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He was an avid hunter who also loved to travel, especially in RVs, NASCAR, and telling stories.

The visitation and funeral was held August 16, 2021 at Knauff Funeral Home.

People wishing to honor Carl can make donations to The Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL, who provided the best care for Carl and his family during this difficult time.

_______________

Larry Dean Webb

Larry Dean Webb, 63, of Chiefland, FL passed away in Gainesville, FL on August 6, 2021.

Larry was born to the late Geneva (Sorrells) and the late Calvin R. Webb, Sr. in Jacksonville, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela K. Webb of Chiefland; daughters, Catherine R. Webb of Sugar Hill, GA, Rachel N. Nassar (Julian) of Cape Coral; son, Matthew J. Webb of Lehigh Acres; sisters, Paula A. Tarver of Apopka, Rhonda L. Blossom (David) of Apopka; Calvin R. Webb, Jr. of Lake Tahoe, NV; five grandchildren, Jacob O. Smith, Andrew T. Nassar, Sophia A. Nassar, Maddox J. Webb, and Emery D. Webb.

Larry was predeceased by his father and mother; brother, Keith and grandson, Riley C. Smith.

A memorial service was held on August 14, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland.

_______________

Mary “Vivian” Matthews Welch

Vivian Welch passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 11, completing her life of love and devotion.

She was born November 26, 1934 in Gilchrist County, FL to Joe Keith Matthews, Sr. and Lessie Mae Mathis Matthews. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1952, where she met the love of her life, J. David Welch, Jr. They married Labor Day weekend of 1955 and began a life together bound by faith, family, and friends.

Mr. David and Mrs. Vivian were together this side of heaven for nearly 62 years. They raised three children with unconditional love and provided for several others who needed a safe haven from time to time. They were BB and Granny to four grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, each of whom was Granny’s favorite.

Mr. Welch beat her to Heaven in August of 2017 and we know the reunion on Wednesday was sweet.

Mrs. Welch is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (Carl) Johnson and Wini (Toby) Weeks; son, Jim Welch; grandchildren, Jason (Denett) Johnson, James (Jennifer) Johnson, Joshua (Ashlee) Johnson, Taven (Colby) Bennett; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Landon, Jenny-Lynn, Jonah, Isaac, Rylee, Zane, Canaan, Reina Vivian, Mayree, Elise, Carlee, and Anna Vivian. She also leaves behind her church family at Cherry Sink Church of Christ and a host of extended family and friends who are better for having known her.

Granny was known for her Christian example and BB always said he’d rather have her chance of going to Heaven than anyone else’s. We will miss her kind and welcoming spirit, sign language I Love Yous, and joyous giggles. Her beauty was a light from the inside out and her smile reflected her sweet soul. Everybody she loved was absolutely perfect in her eyes and could do no wrong, even when they did.

In honor of Mrs. Welch’s memory, the family asks that you eat one little tiny piece of every single dessert you’re ever offered, take potato soup to the sick, count the deer, paint a piece of furniture country blue, use binoculars to look for birds, pray for the best, sit tight with the people you love, and remember that life is good, good, good!

Graveside service were held Saturday, August 14th at Cherry Sink Cemetery (Bethel Baptist) in Trenton, FL with Mr. John Zellner officiating.