August 26, 2021 Obituaries

Lottie Elaine Cannon

Mrs. Lottie Elaine Cannon, 74, of Bell, FL passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021 at the North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville. She was born on January 20, 1947, in Trenton, to Frank and Myrtle Swilley Ripley.

She grew up in Gilchrist County and was a graduate of Bell High School. Mrs. Lottie went to work with GE at their battery plant and worked there until her retirement. She loved flowers, gardening, and sewing, but above all, she loved her family. Mrs. Lottie was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stewart; her parents; and her siblings, Eldridge Ripley, Deloris Purvis, and Margie Darden.

Mrs. Cannon is survived by her husband of 17 years, V.C. Cannon of Bell; her daughter, Deanna Langston-Gardner of High Springs; her granddaughters, Ashton Campbell of Alachua, Shelby (Colton) Quillen of High Springs, and Savanna Campbell (Caleb Blankenship) of High Springs; her sister, Cora Ripley of Lake City; numerous extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Mrs. Lottie’s life was held on August 23rd at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Her interment followed at Countryside Cemetery in Gainesville.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

Nancy Kaye Kight

Nancy Kaye Kight, 59, of Horseshoe Beach, Florida passed away August 16, 2021.

Mrs. Nancy was born September 24, 1961 in Mayo, Florida, but had spent most of her life in Horseshoe Beach. She had attended the City on a Hill Church and the New Beginnings Church in Cross City. She could always be found surrounded by Her Husband, children and grandchildren. She was the best Wife/Mom/Nana/Mamaw around! She loved to cook for her family and friends, making some of her specialities like her famous shrimp salad or bacon wrapped shrimp kabobs. She loved to pray for people and always stood strong in her faith in God. Mrs. Nancy was known for her kind heart and love for people. She touched a lot of lives and found great joy in being the “Shrimp Lady” for their business, Kight’s Fresh Shrimp.

Mrs. Nancy Kight is survived by her husband of 42 years Lloyd “Buddy” Kight, her son Little Buddy (Ashley), her daughters Lanae Kight and Janice Kight Scelzi (Chris), her grandchildren Jesse “Jesse Bear,” Trevor “Treasure Chest,” Kaitlyn “Cupcake,” Lil Bud “Butterbean,” Raegan “Puddin,” Jackson “Craker Jack,” and Levi “Limabean,” her mother Dessie Lockler, her brothers Alex Jerrells, Lewis Jerrells, and Jim Jerrells, her sisters Eda O’steen, Lisa Clements, Kim Weeks, and April Jerrells, and . She was preceded in death by her father Jimmie Jerrells.

Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Kight were held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. John Sherrill officiating. Interment followed at the Butler Cemetery in Horseshoe Beach.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Edward James Locke

Edward James Locke, 74, of Old Town, FL passed away August 17, 2021.

He was born May 17, 1947 to the late Irene and George Locke in Syracuse, NY. He came to Florida in 2001 and resided in Brooksville before moving to Old Town. Mr. Locke worked as a truck driver with Crucible Steel. He enjoyed boating, scuba diving and travelling.

Mr. Locke is preceded in death by his wife, Laura. He is survived by his son, James Locke of Old Town; daughters, Laura Spears of Syracuse, NY, and Irene Chapman of Mexico, NY; brother and sisters, Raymond Locke and Penny Deerstine, all of Syracuse, NY.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Randy O’Neal

Randy O’Neal, 64, of Cross City, Florida passed away August 18, 2021.

Randy was born October 18, 1956 to the late Ely O’Neal and Janelle Mills in Shamrock, Florida. He had been a lifelong resident of Dixie County. Randy retired with VanAernam Timber and Mickey Johnson Logging. He enjoyed driving and winning in his #22 stock car. He was proud to be the oldest rookie of the year at age 47 at the Bronson Speedway. He also enjoyed fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his wildcats, Breña and Biloxi. He was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church in Old Town, Florida.

Randy is survived by his wife of 43 years Elaine O’Neal, his daughters Brandi Nicole O’Neal (Beau) and Katie Marie O’Neal both of Cross City, FL his grandchildren Breña Grace Walker and Biloxi Rose Walker, his brothers Kenny Hagin (Marie) of Deerfield, OH and W. C. Mills, Jr. (Tracy) of Old Town, FL, his sisters Susan Cannon (Thomas) of Cross City, FL and Robin Levingston (Dewayne) of Pahokee, FL, his in-laws Herbert, Betty James, and Dana Cannon all of Cross City, FL. He was preceded in death by father Ely O’Neal, his mother Janelle Mills, his brother James Michael O’Neal, and his stepdad Walter Mills, Sr, and his stepdad Mack Keen.

Graveside funeral services for Randy were held Friday, August 20, 2021 at the New Prospect Cemetery in Old Town, Florida, with his brother Rev. Kenny Hagin officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

John “SuwanneeJ” Richard Townsend

John Richard Townsend, “SuwanneeJ” died Wednesday August 4th in Gainesville, FL of a major cardiac event unrelated to COVID19.

John was born September 2, 1948, in Jacksonville, FL. John was the only son of William T. Townsend and Erma Richardson Townsend; both preceded him in death. He leaves behind many cousins from the Richardson, Townsend and Thomas families and friends who loved him dearly. His sudden passing leaves them with a very sad heart.

John was a graduate of Terry Parker High School, Stetson University, and Louisville University. During and after college, he worked at Camp Pinnacle, Henderson NC for the Kussoff family for many years. He served in the US Army, Military Intelligence, during the Vietnam War, from 1970 to 1973. During this time, John earned his master’s in education. John was an elementary teacher for his career in Lake County. In retirement he dutifully attended to his father and stepmother during their declining years. He moved to the family home on the Suwannee River after their passing, where he lived until his death.

John was a beloved cousin to many family members and a renowned storyteller that loved a good joke immensely. He was a great cook and enjoyed a variety of culinary styles. John loved his music; his tastes were eclectic, and he attended many folk music festivals. John was an avid outdoorsman and led his cousins and friends on canoe trips. He hiked the Appalachian and the Pacific Rim trails. He also looked forward to the annual Suwannee Valley Townsend reunion and was a key organizer.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial gifts for John’s incredible life to: Americans United: 1310 L Street, Suite 200, Washington DC 20005; www.au.org; National Public Radio: P.O. Box 791490,Baltimore, MD 21279-1490; giving@npr.org ; WUFT: https://www.npr.org/donations/support; Southern Poverty Law Center: 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, www.splc.org; or the American Civil Liberties Union: 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York NY 10004 https://www.aclu.org/.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 16th at the open-air shelter at Fanning Springs State Park at 2PM. A reception to follow. To indicate your plans to attend please email: cltownsend1016@gmail.com re: JRT’s Service.

Cremation arranged by Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Welch Family Thank You

Thank you, Gilchrist County for the love, prayers, visits, calls, flowers and food offered our family during Mama’s illness and passing.

Much love, Family of Vivian Welch.