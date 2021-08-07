August 5, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Code Enforcement Hearing Officer, in and for the County of Gilchrist, Florida, will hold a hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, commencing at l:00 P.M. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room located at 2l0 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following item will be heard:

Blackwelder, Christopher Allen

2110 NE 83rd Terrace

High Springs, FL 32643

Case# 2021-C0l Alleged violation of Section 38-63, Gilchrist County Code

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the Code Enforcement Hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Rodney Tomlinson

County of Gilchrist Code Enforcement

Publish July 15 - August 5, 2021

___________________

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

At the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. FY 2021-2022 Budget

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 2nd day of Aug., 2021.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City

Of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. August 5, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 16, 2021 at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2021-06

A request by Marsha J. Cook and Jack L. Cook, as applicant and owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum set-back requirements under Section 2.06.04 of the Gilchrist County Land Development Code, to allow a new grain bin to be located on the premises beside the existing grain bin just to the south side, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category as shown on the Future Land Use Map, on approximately 55.00 acres of land, more or less, as shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, with location shown as 9359 SE CR 337, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel No. 20-10-16-0000-0010-0030.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish August 5, 2021

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-165

LISA JO BROOKS,

Petitioner,

and

ROBERT WILLIAM BROOKS,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: ROBERT WILLIAM BROOKS

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage with minor children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lisa Jo Brooks, whose address is 599 SW 22nd Court, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 8, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 30, 2021, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 19000040CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND RUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN A. ORTIZ A/K/A JOANN ORTIZ (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated July 20, 2021, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on August 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com for the followign described property:

Lot 8, Spring Ridge Ranchettes, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 2, Page 17 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk Of Court

Date: July 29, 2021

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact the ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Publish August 5 and 12, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021CP000022CPAXMX

IN RE: AUDREY ANNA SITES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Audrey Anna Sites, deceased, whose date of death was December 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Marilyn A. Cangro Belo, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 22390

5745 SW 75th Street #363

Gainesville, Florida 32608

Telephone: (352) 448-4500

Fax: (352) 448-4510

E-Mail: lynn@mcbelolaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: eservice @mebelolaw.com

Personal Representative:

Jo Lisa Byers

Publish August 5 and 12, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, August 9, 2021, immediately following the Regular Commission Meeting at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – February 8, 2021 CRA Meeting

E. Action Items

1. Downtown Paving Project

F. Public Comments

G. Discussion Items

1. Community Center

H. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish August 5, 2021

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, August 9, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

July 26, 2021

2. June Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2020-01 –

Authorization of Golf Carts; 2nd Reading

2. Resolution 2021-04 –

DEP/SRWMD Request

to Waive Permit Fees

F. Discussion Items

1. FY 20/21 Budget

Workshop

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish August 5, 2021

_______________