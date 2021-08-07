August 5, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Paul Howard Hoffman

Paul passed away on August 1, 2021, He was 83 years old. Paul Hoffman was born January 30, 1938 in Jackson, MI to John Howard and Marjorie Hoffman.

Paul grew up above a funeral home in Greenville, MI, as his father was a funeral director. He began driving the ambulance at 13 years old. He started his career as a radio disc jockey as a teenager. He married the love of his life, Jane Ann Standish, on June 8, 1958 and they began a life that anyone would envy.

Paul and Jane had four children, Tammy, Lisa, Tim, and Janie. Paul continued his career in the public eye when he became the anchorman for WTVT, Channel 13 in Tampa, FL in 1968. It was such an interesting time to be reporting the news. He covered stories such as the Apollo Mission and interviewed Presidents and Dignitaries.

Paul and Jane also began a business chartering a DC-3 – 28 passenger plane and taking trips to the islands, teaching people to snorkel and scuba dive before anyone else was really taking visitors to these islands, such as Grand Cayman, Caicos, and Pine Key. There are many people who have very fond memories of these trips.

Paul enjoyed sky diving, flying, scuba diving, horse back riding, and traveling as a young man. Because of his remarkable career, he even flew with the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds. He was a strong supporter of our military, and was particularly proud of his grandson, Dustin Hoffman, who has enjoyed a very respectable career in air traffic control in the Air Force.

Paul and Jane moved to Bell, FL in 2016 to be close to family, and loved their life in the country.

Paul is survived by his mother, Marjorie Hoffman (who is 105 years old!); four children, Tammy Goode, Lisa Hayes, Timothy Hoffman, Jane Moore and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

_______________

Henry W. “Billy” Long

Henry passed away on July 26, 2021 at 77 years old.

Henry W. “Billy” Long was born and lived his entire life in Old Town, FL. Henry worked as a logger and was most comfortable outdoors enjoying nature. Henry was an honest and very hardworking man and this was his reputation in the logging community and with family and friends. Henry also had a very fun sense of humor and enjoyed joking and pranks with family and friends. Henry was an avid hunter in his younger days and grew to be a passionate protector of nature, wildlife and the environment in his later years. His pleasure was sharing his love for nature with family and friends. He enjoyed working his sawmill and also harvested and erected the logs for his custom log home.

Henry was the son of Alfred Long and Lottie Davis. Henry was one of 12 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Trotter Long; two children, two stepsons and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family was an extremely important part of his life and he loved his family and friends very much. Henry passed away on July 26, 2021 at 77 years old.

Graveside services were held for Mr. Long on July 31, 2021 at Old Town Cemetery in Old Town with friends and family officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Maxey Dell Love, Jr.

You can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.

COLUMBIA - Never was this truer than for Maxey Dell Love, Jr. Born in Trenton, Florida, in a house his grandparents built, on farm land they homesteaded, Maxey developed an abiding love for farming at an early age that followed him throughout his life. Never far from his agrarian roots, he devoted his career to agriculture, supporting farmers, ranchers, and cooperatives with the resources needed to succeed and thrive.

His early years spent on the farm helped instill in him the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity – attributes he held dear his entire life. Leading with a servant’s heart, Maxey devoted his life to others, quietly and with humility giving in time and treasure to causes near and dear to his heart. Second only to his unwavering faith in God were his steadfast love of family and his devotion to friends too numerous to count.

Maxey was born February 24, 1933, to Lucille and Maxey Dell Love, Sr. and passed away August 2, 2021, at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife, Julia Tyler Gramm Love; a son, Larry Love (Robin) of Columbia, SC; daughters, Cathi Love Lunceford of Columbia, SC, and Donna Love Treu (Michael) of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren: Ashton Lunceford, Michael Love, Cord Love, Emmett Lunceford IV, Hayden Treu, Hudson Treu, Logan Lunceford and Harrison Treu; three great-grandchildren, Eloise Love, Hampton Love, Hadley Love; his sister, Emily Love Carpenter and his wife Julia’s son, Charlie Gramm. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 44 years, Mary Gardner Love, and his son-in-law, Emmett Lunceford III.

Maxey graduated from Trenton High School in 1951, where he was an active member of the 4-H club, quarterback of the football team, and president of his senior class. After a short stent at the University of Florida, he joined the navy in 1952, and was stationed in San Diego, CA, and Key West, FL. It was in Key West that he met and fell in love with Mary Lou Gardner. The two were married in 1955.

After his service in the Navy, Maxey returned to the University of Florida. He served on the student council and was president of the agricultural economics club earning his B.S. degree with high honors in 1959. He went on to earn his master’s degree, and in 1961 won the Metzger award for his graduate thesis on cooperative business. During that time, Maxey worked two jobs that would eventually lead to his long career with the Farm Credit System – one as Executive Secretary of the Florida Council of Farmer Cooperatives, and the second as a business analyst for the Columbia Bank for Cooperatives. In 1962, Maxey and his young family relocated to Columbia, SC, where the bank was headquartered. He rose through the ranks to become Assistant Vice President in 1965, Vice President and Treasurer in 1968, and Executive Vice President in 1976.

In 1980, Maxey and Mary relocated to Denver, CO, where he accepted the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Central Bank for Cooperatives. In 1985, he returned to his southern roots and assumed the role of President and CEO of the Columbia Bank for Cooperatives, the Federal Land Bank, and the Federal Intermediate Credit Bank of Columbia. Maxey was a leader in merging various Farm Credit Banks in 1993, and again in 1995, when he was asked to become Chief Executive Officer of the Ag First Farm Credit Bank.

Other career accomplishments include: University of Florida Distinguished Alumni Award, Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame, The Fraternity of Alpha Zeta Centennial Honor Roll and Progressive Farmer Magazine Man of the Year for South Carolina in 1998.

After retiring from Ag First in 1998, Maxey continued to serve on the Advisory Board of Agriculture and Public Service for Clemson University and served on the Southern States Farm Supply Cooperative Board in Richmond, Virginia. He also served on the Richland County Conservation Committee, was an active member of the Columbia East Rotary Club and a mentor with the Columbia chapter of Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE).

Maxey and Mary enjoyed many wonderful years together raising their children and welcoming grandchildren until Mary’s passing in 1999. He later found loving companionship with Julia Gramm whom he married in 2002. The two enjoyed many travels and adventures together.

Despite a busy career that took him across the country and to other parts of the globe, he always made time for church and family. He was a founding member and elder of the Long Creek Church of Christ and served as a deacon and treasurer of other Church of Christ congregations in both Denver and Columbia. For all his career success, however, Maxey was most proud of his family. His belief that the greatest measure of a man was not what he accomplished, but instead what he did for others, extended to his children.

He instilled his passion for the great outdoors in his son, Larry, took great joy in his daughter, Cathi’s, sense of humor, and found a kindred spirit in his daughter Donna’s knack for numbers. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, Maxey took great delight in the special joy they added to his life.

In looking back over his career, and all that he accomplished both personally and professionally, Maxey was quick to attribute any success he may have enjoyed to good people and good luck. Maxey knew he was blessed and lived life fully with humility and grace … he lived life in acres, not in hours.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 5 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Long Creek Church of Christ, 720 Long Town Road, Columbia, SC 29229. A graveside service will take at Trenton Cemetery in his home town of Trenton, Florida at 11:00 am Monday August 9, 2021. Memorials may be made to Long Creek Church of Christ, the Oliver Gospel Mission, Southeastern Children’s Home or the Herald of Truth.

The family wishes to thank Prisma Health Hospice, Lexington Cardiology, the wonderful caregivers from Right at Home, Dorothy Moore and our many friends for the loving care and support they have provided.

Watson-Milton Funeral home will be in charge of arrangements in Trenton, Florida and Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia, S.C.

_______________

John Carl Marsh

John Carl Marsh, 59, of Trenton, FL passed away July 21, 2021.

Mr. Marsh was born February 19, 1962 to the late Loraine and Wayne Marsh in Lansing, MI. Mr. Marsh was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church.

He will be remembered as a Jack-of-All-Trades He enjoyed building things, fishing, Derby car racing and spending time with his family.

Mr. Marsh is survived by his wife, Jennifer of Trenton; daughter, Andrea Sholz of Richmond Hills, GA; stepdaughter, Jessica McKane of Rome, GA; stepson, Michael Burleigh of Lacrosse, FL; brother, David Wayne Marsh of Mulliken, MI; sisters, Charlene Kay Heiss of Charlotte, MI and Sharon Marie Olson of Grand Lodge, MI; 11 grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Brandon Michael Story

Brandon Michael Story, age 32, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021, at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 11, 1988 in Gainesville to Luann Bush Story and Joseph H. Story, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Story; his grandma, Ethel Brown; papa, Wilbur C. Bush; uncle, Charlie Story; aunt, Lisa Tarlton; and brother-in-law, Chris Castor.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Luann Elizabeth Bush Dye of Trenton; sister, Kristina Danae Castor and Kylee Story both of Trenton; brother, John Tyler Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan both of Trenton, and Justin Story of Wildwood; daughter, Brinleigh Noelle Story, age 13 of Bell; son, Clayton Story, age 5 of GA; and his nana, Betty Bush of Trenton; numerous extended family members also survive.

A celebration of Brandon’s life will be held on Friday, August 5th from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Women’s Club in Trenton.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.