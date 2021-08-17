City of Trenton approves Golf Cart Ordinance Monday evening

Share !



The Trenton City Commission approved ordinance 2020-01 to allow the operation of golf carts on the City Streets and Avenues in the municipality. This was the second and final reading of this proposed ordinance that was first considered for adoption in September 2020, reported City of Trenton attorney David M. Lang, Jr. A motion by Commissioner Randy Rutter was made to approve ordinance 2020-01 to allow golf carts to be used in the City of Trenton. Commissioner Marcia Hellams gave a second to the motion before Mayor Lee Deen called for a vote. The Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Cloud Haley was not in attendance at this meeting.

Attorney Lang reported with the City of Trenton approving this ordinance, it allows the use of golf carts on City streets, but the Florida Department of Transportation requires the City of Trenton to submit a full engineering study prepared by a State of Florida licensed engineer to document compliance of the FDOT criteria, before FDOT will approve the use on SR 26 (Wade Street) and SR 49 (Main Street) in the City of Trenton.

---

Attorney Lang presented Resolution 2021-04, a resolution requesting the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Suwannee River Water Management District to reduce or waive the permit fees for the City of Trenton for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The City of Trenton, being a municipality in a county of less than 50,000 population, and as a municipality with 25,000 population or less, the cost of the permit processing fee is a fiscal hardship for the small community. The City of Trenton population is 2,234, with an assessed value exemption from taxation at 42.70%. The City of Trenton currently operates with a millage rate of 2.25 mills.

Commissioner Craig Ruede made a motion to approve Resolution 2021-04 to request a permit fee reduction or waiver from FDEP and SRWMD for the City of Trenton. Commissioner Marcia Hellams gave a second to the motion, before the Commission approved the resolution by a 4-0 vote.

Board Member’s requests:

Commissioner Marcia Hellams reported that a restroom in the Northwest Community Park was reported to have been used for inappropriate behavior. Mrs. Hellams reported that this restroom in the future would be locked at 5 p.m. to secure this facility.

Commissioner Craig Ruede requested the City of Trenton have a caution flashing traffic light at the intersection of SE Fifth Avenue - SR 49 – SW Fifth Avenue to allow pedestrians to cross the highway when a push button traffic indicator would stop traffic to allow a safe crossing to the Southeast Community Park. The Commission was in favor of the proposed signal at the intersection of the Trenton Fire Rescue Station.

The City Commission adjourned this regular meeting at 6 p.m.

---

The City Commission opened a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting as the four-member council sat as the City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency.

The Agency discussed the ongoing Downtown Paving project. Mrs. Pat Watson reported the City of Trenton received two bids for geo technical work to be done as a part

of the downtown-paving project in the City of Trenton. The City of Trenton staff recommended the bid from Universal Engineering for $3,039.ºº be approved for this project. A motion by Commissioner Craig Ruede was made to approve the recommendation for Universal Engineering for $3,039.ºº to perform the work on this road project. Commissioner Randy Rutter gave a second as the Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

There was no further business to be considered in this CRA meeting; Mayor Deen adjourned the meeting at 6:05 p.m.