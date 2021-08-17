Dr. Greg Douglas former pastor of Pine Grove Baptist Church passed away last week

Share !



The citizens of Gilchrist and Levy Counties were sad to learn that Pastor Greg Douglas, a longtime area Baptist Pastor, had passed away on Thursday, August 5.

Pastor Douglas of Trenton, had been the pastor at Pine Grove Baptist Church for some 23 years before his recent retirement. All total, Pastor Douglas had been a pastor for 40 years.

The public is invited to a Celebration of Life for Pastor Douglas on Saturday, August 14 at 4 in the afternoon at Pine Grove Baptist Church.