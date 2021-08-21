Drive-Thru COVID Vaccines to be given Saturday at EOC

Share !



The Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center at 3250 US 129, north of Bell will be the site of a Drive-Thru COVID Vaccination center on Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

County Emergency Management Director Ralph Smith reported that the Gilchrist County Health Department will be giving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that require two shots to be given to the recipient. The vaccines will be administered as the vehicles drive thru and people will remain in their vehicles.