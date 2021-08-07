Education Foundation postpones Scholarship Showdown

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County has been busy planning for the Scholarship Showdown and a new raffle. The Showdown was planned for Friday evening, August 6th. Due to the increased Covid cases in this area, the in-person event has been cancelled. The Foundation Board is following the recommendation of health care professionals.

Plans are at this time to reschedule the event for later this year as a virtual event. When the virtual showdown is rescheduled, tickets that have already been purchased will be honored. They would like to thank those who have purchased a ticket for supporting the Foundation and students of Gilchrist County. The Foundation Board asks for everyone’s patience as they work to schedule a virtual event.

There is another way the community can support scholarships for Gilchrist County high school seniors. The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County is sponsoring a raffle for some great prizes.

Each ticket is only $10 and the drawing will be held very soon. Each chance purchased will be in the drawing for all prizes. A total of 12 winners will be chosen.

Prizes include a weekend stay at a home on the Suwannee River, MediSpa Services donated by Elite MediSpa, Photo shoot donated by Perfect-Photos.com. (Lisa Rowland), $250 gift card from Nature Coast Insurance, two person fishing charter by 352 Inshore, Will and Estate planning donated by Allen Law, Financial Planning Review donated by Smith Asset Management, two day access at the Hidden Plantation venue, Special Day event design by Marty’s Designs, Floral Design donated by Trenton Floral, silver jewelry set donated by Bejeweled Custom Jewelers, and a cooler of top quality meat donated by Hitchock’s Markets.

All total the twelve prizes have a value of almost $6,500.

Raffle tickets and Education Foundation memberships are available on line at gilchristeducationfoundation.org.

This Spring the Education Foundation awarded a total of 61 scholarships to county seniors.

In 2020 a total of 53 seniors in Gilchrist County received Ed Foundation scholarships.