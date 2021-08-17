Gilchrist County Commissioners propose tentative millage rate of 9.4 mills for General Fund

Share !



The Gilchrist County Commission held a budget workshop on Monday, August 2, 2021 and agreed to propose a tentative millage rate of 9.4 mills for the General Fund. Gilchrist County Financial Director Richard Romans explained to the board that this proposal is required to be put on the TRIM notices that will be sent to the property owners and tax payers by Gilchrist County in the near future. A motion was made by Commissioner Bill Martin to propose the 9.4 mills for the General Fund budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins October 1, 2021. The Commission approved the proposal by a unanimous vote. Gilchrist County Clerk of Court Todd Newton reported that the Commission had considered a 1.0625 millage for Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU). Commissioner Martin made a motion to approve the tentative proposed millage rate of 1.0624 for MSTU for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Commissioner Darrell Smith gave a second to the motion, as the Commission approved the motion by a 5-0 vote. Mr. Newton reported the Tentative Budget Hearing would be September 9, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. The Final Budget Hearing will be held on September 20, 2021 during a Public Meeting that will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commission Meeting Facility.

---

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz addressed the Commission during the Constitutional Officers segment of the agenda on Monday. The Sheriff explained that he is now the past president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association as he recently stepped down after Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum was elected to lead the Florida Association in 2021-2022. Sheriff Schultz explained, “I appreciate the Gilchrist County Commission and the relationship the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office has with Gilchrist County.” The Sheriff added, “Looking across America, there are some things that are going on in the Federal government that could eventually affect us here in Gilchrist County.”

Commissioner Darrell Smith’s response, “Sheriff, the Commission appreciates you and your staff’s work as you provide Gilchrist County with law enforcement and services in our communities.”

---

Gilchrist County Administrator Bobby Crosby reported the Gilchrist County Jail Committee has met and recommended four construction companies that will be considered for the construction and the addition of the new Gilchrist County Jail. There were five construction companies that submitted an interest in the project. He reported that these four firms would be considered in no particular order. The companies are: Allstate Construction, Inc., Gray Construction Services, Inc., Oelrich Construction, Inc., and Scorpio Construction, LLC. Mr. Crosby reported that BBI Construction Management was not selected by the committee for consideration of this project. If the Commission approves the recommendation from the Jail Committee, Gilchrist County will submit the names of these four companies to CRA Architects. Commissioner Kenrick Thomas made a motion to approve the Jail Committee’s recommendation of the four construction companies selected to submit bids for this project. Commissioner Marion Poitevint gave a second to the motion as the board approved the recommendation by a unanimous vote. Mr. Crosby explained that CRA Architects will send bid packets to each of these four companies as soon as possible, and construction bids could be considered in October.

---

The County Administrator reported the Gilchrist County Road Committee has submitted seven roads to be considered for the traffic painting and stripping in Gilchrist County. The seven roads are: SE 70th Avenue from SE 110th to SR 26, SE 25th Avenue from SR 26 to the Dead End, CR 319 – Santa Fe Avenue to CR 339, CR 339 – west end of 110 to SR 26, CR 337 – from CR 232 to SR 26, NW 10th St in Bell, SE 107th Place – from SE 25th Avenue to County Line Road. These roads will be painted, stripped and finished for improved traffic vision by Jenkins Painting Inc. of Chiefland. The Chiefland firm was selected after submitting a bid of $30,314.57 for this entire project. Commissioner Bill Martin made a motion to approve the recommendation that was submitted by the road committee to have these seven roads improved for $30,314.57 by Jenkins Painting Inc. of Chiefland. Commissioner Darrell Smith gave a second to the motion as the board approved the motion by a 5-0 vote.

---

Gilchrist County residents Mitchell and Susan Owens, which reside at the corner of SW 90th Street and SW 27th Court, had petitioned Gilchrist County to close SW 90th Street and SW 27th Court in southwest Gilchrist County. Gilchrist County identified Resolution 2021-10 to vacate, abandon, and discontinue the public roadway involving these two roadways in southwest Gilchrist County.

Mrs. Owens explained to the Commission that the traffic that has now begun to use this roadway is very scary, especially late at night. The Owens have grandchildren that often play in their yard that extends into to the right-of-way. Mrs. Owens fears the safety of these children could be in danger if this speeding traffic continues to drive this road during the day light hours.

Mr. Crosby explained, Alliance Dairy, which is located near the Owens farm is aware of the proposed closing of this road, and has not problem with it being closed. Commissioner Darrell Smith gave a motion to approve Resolution 2021-10. Commissioner Bill Martin gave a second to the motion before the Commission approved the resolution by a unanimous vote.