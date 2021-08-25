Gilchrist County COVID Vaccines and Testing in Trenton

Share !



The Gilchrist County Health Department in Trenton will be doing drive through testing for COVID on Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Southside Park, aka, City Park in Trenton.

COVID vaccines will be given on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Gilchrist County Health Department in Trenton. The Health Department is located at 119 NE 1st Street in Trenton.

Those wishing to receive a vaccine need to call 463-3120, for an appointment. You must be 18 years old or older, bring drivers license or state ID. Do not eat or drink anything one hour before your appointment.

There is a consent form that must be filled out if possible, go to levydisaster.com.

Dixie County Health Department will be testing for COVID on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Dixie County Health Department. Vaccines will be given beginning at 10:30 a.m., with appointment. Call 352-498-1360 for more information and a appointment.

Levy County Health Department will be testing for COVID on Thursdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Levy County Health Department in Bronson. Vaccines by appointment only on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Health Department. Call 352-486-5300 for an appointment and more information.

The Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center at 3250 US 129, north of Bell was the site of a Drive-Thru COVID Vaccination center on Saturday, August 21, around 50 people got their vaccine on Saturday.

If you would like to be tested for COVID or receive a vaccine you can go to any of the Tri-County area Health Departments.

From August 13 until August 19, there were 145 reported COVID cases reported in Gilchrist County. As of August 19th, 6,185 residents have been vaccinated.