The Gilchrist County Health Department in Trenton will be doing drive through testing for COVID on Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Southside Park, aka, City Park in Trenton.
COVID vaccines will be given on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Gilchrist County Health Department in Trenton. The Health Department is located at 119 NE 1st Street in Trenton.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine need to call 463-3120, for an appointment. You must be 18 years old or older, bring drivers license or state ID. Do not eat or drink anything one hour before your appointment.
There is a consent form that must be filled out if possible, go to levydisaster.com.
Dixie County Health Department will be testing for COVID on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Dixie County Health Department. Vaccines will be given beginning at 10:30 a.m., with appointment. Call 352-498-1360 for more information and a appointment.
Levy County Health Department will be testing for COVID on Thursdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Levy County Health Department in Bronson. Vaccines by appointment only on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Health Department. Call 352-486-5300 for an appointment and more information.
The Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center at 3250 US 129, north of Bell was the site of a Drive-Thru COVID Vaccination center on Saturday, August 21, around 50 people got their vaccine on Saturday.
If you would like to be tested for COVID or receive a vaccine you can go to any of the Tri-County area Health Departments.
From August 13 until August 19, there were 145 reported COVID cases reported in Gilchrist County. As of August 19th, 6,185 residents have been vaccinated.
Gilchrist County COVID Vaccines and Testing in Trenton
