Knox Hastings planning to put Leukemia in his rear view mirror

By Cindy Jo Ayers

It all started with a little rash, and wondering if they should take their son to see a doctor. Jordan and Megan Hastings made the right decision.

The Hastings family were looking forward to their vacation at Panama City Beach in the Panhandle of Florida. Their two week vacation had finally arrived after checking in on Saturday, July 24, they swam and had a nice evening.

They got up Sunday morning planning for a fun family day at the beach when Megan noticed their 11 year old son, Knox, had a red rash. A few days earlier they had noticed Knox had swollen lymph nodes and thought he might be fighting off an infection. He seemed fine at the time with no complaints. After they found the rash, Jordan and Megan contacted a nurse, who was traveling with them, and it was decided that they should have Knox checked at a medical facility. They took him to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City Beach. The lab work came back with a high white blood cell count which indicated leukemia. He was transferred to Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola. Jordan said they received great care at Studer. They learned from the Oncologists that Knox had T cell ALL Leukemia and he had only been sick with it for 2-3 weeks or two months at the most.

Knox and his mother were flown on a fixed wing plane to the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. Jordan reported that, “Since being here he’s had ups and downs, Tuesday was OK, Wednesday was not.” He was given platelets, blood transfusions and has started aggressive chemotherapy.

This young family is in for a long hard fight, they will need all our prayers and support for a long while. Last Friday, Knox was moved from the PICU to the Oncology floor and that is where they were on Tuesday when this was written. Jordan said, “The Doctors are very happy with how he is progressing. His lab values are right where they would expect them to be, if not a little better in some areas. We’ll stay in the hospital for another few days for treatment and hopefully go home at the end of this week.”

The goal is to have Knox in remission by the end of 30 days. After that, the next 6-8 months they will be treating the Leukemia aggressively and hopefully he will enter a maintenance phase in the next 2-3 years.

Jordan and Megan both grew up in Gilchrist County, Jordan graduated from Trenton High School in 2002 and Megan graduated from Trenton High School in 2003. Jordan works for the Mt. Juliet Fire Department as a Engineer/Firefighter and Megan works as a Sr. Account Representative with State Farm.

They both grew up attending local churches and have great church families here. Jordan’s parents, Tim and Renee Hastings, now live in Kentucky on a farm, but many local people will remember that Renee taught elementary school for many years in Trenton and Tim worked for Central Florida Electric for a longtime. Megan’s parents are Mike and Nikki Hamill who live in Trenton. Knox also has a lot of other relatives living in this area including his Uncle Seth Hastings and his family.

Jordan’s Lieutenant is Andrew Hassler. Hassler is helping the family by being their liaison and keeping track of text messages, emails and calls. He has requested that those with questions please email team21knoxstrong@gmail.com and he will keep everyone updated. If you wish to send a personal message to Jordan or Megan they also have access to the email address.

When Knox was asked what he wanted his hashtag to be, he requested #LappingLeukemia because he is a huge NASCAR fan, so lapping leukemia seemed to be the perfect fit. He is a big fan of driver Matt DiBenedetto. Knox said, “I want to put Leukemia in my rear view mirror.” His other interest include Xbox gaming, history and dinning at Zaxbys. His parents have said, Knox has been very strong since learning of his diagnosis.

They have been humbled by the outpouring of support they have received from their friends in Tennessee and here in Gilchrist County. They wanted to thank everyone for their support and requested prayer. Jordan said, “The amount of support has been amazing and we are truly, truly, thankful.”

Knox, their only child, and as Jordan said, “Our whole world,” will be turning 12 on August 21st, so if you would like to send him a card the address is Knox Hastings, 4927 Rickman Road, Cookeville, TN 38506.

If you would like to lend a hand, the other accounts that have been set up for Knox are:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/team21knoxstrong. and

https://cash.app/$Team21Knox Strong.

If you need more information you can contact Andrew Hassler at 314-504-3911.

---

Hang in there Knox,

all of Gilchrist County is pulling

for you!!