Sheriff Schultz recognized for serving as President of Florida Sheriffs Association

Sheriff Bobby Schultz finished his tenure as the President of the Florida Sheriffs Association in July. Sheriff Schultz is the first Gilchrist County Sheriff to ever hold this position in the association’s long history. Sheriff Schultz has been in law enforcement for the past 30 years and the Gilchrist County Sheriff for the past 9 1/2 years.

The Florida Sheriffs Assoication is the largest organization of its type in the nation.

During his term as FSA President Sheriff Schultz led the association through dealing with the pandemic and its impact on the sheriff’s offices in the state of Florida and other law enforcement agencies. He spent countless hours working with the chairs of the committees, he appointed, to deal with Covid issues facing each sheriff’s office.

He also worked closely with Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, to pass Florida’s Anti-Riot Bill which protects citizens and law enforcement officers in large and small counties in Florida. He also worked with Representative Chuck Clemons to close some loop holes in a law pertaining to sexual predators. At a federal level he worked with Senator Rick Scott and Marco Rubio to ensure that qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, and the agencies they work for, are protected. Sheriff Schultz stated that the FSA and his fellow sheriffs pushed back against other bad legislation such as a bill allowing inmates in the state prisons to serve only 65 percent of court ordered sentences rather than the 85 percent they currently have to serve.

Steve Casey, Executive Director of FSA, said, “I can say Sheriff Schultz exceeded the expectations of his fellow sheriffs and partners in every respect, and because of his leadership the association and the state is in a better place.” Casey went on to say, “The citizens of Gilchrist County can be very proud of their sheriff and the great work he has done on behalf of FSA during his term of office.”

Sheriff Schultz said, he was humbled to have been elected as the President of the FSA by his peers.

During his final address to the FSA membership during their convention in July, Sheriff Schultz stated, “There are two things I’m most proud of that I have accomplished in my law enforcement career, first and foremost when I was elected to serve as the Sheriff of Gilchrist County, which was a true blessing, and secondly, the opportunity to serve as the president of the FSA.”

During the past year his command staff consisting of Robert Willis the Under Sheriff, Cheryl Brown Captain of Administration, Scotty Douglas Captain of Operations and Todd Holley Captain of Correctional Division kept the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office running smoothly during the time that Sheriff Schultz was away on business for the FSA. Sheriff Schultz said, “I would like to publicly thank my staff for a job well done and thank the citizens of Gilchrist County for their continued support while I served as President of FSA.”

Sheriff Schultz hands the position off to his longtime friend, Sheriff Bobby MCallum of Levy County, and said, “I can’t think of a person more capable, more ready or more deserving to lead the association in the days and months ahead.”

The experience, knowledge and contacts gained from serving as the President of FSA for a year will be very valuable to Sheriff Schultz. The experience will also benefit the people of Gilchrist County as he continues his career as the Sheriff of the 67th and youngest County in the great State of Florida for years to come.