The river goes up and the river comes down

Share !



Rainfall in the Tri-County area has been above normal in the months of July and August. Total rainfall at the Cross City Airport for the month of July was 21.6 inches and as of Monday, August total rainfall in Cross City was 27.5 inches.

The Suwannee River has been going up and down for a good part of the Summer. The Suwannee River Water Management District reported Hart Springs was at 12.55 ft. on Monday, August 23, which is a little lower than it was on Thursday, August 19, when the river level at Hart was 12.68 ft. The above photos of Hart Springs were taken on Thursday, August 19.

The Suwannee River level at Rock Bluff was at 17.63 ft. on August 19, and 17.53 ft. on August 23. Wilcox levels were 9.88 ft. on August 19, and 9.78 ft. on August 23.

The Santa Fe has also gone up and down over the past two months. At Fort White it was 24.16 feet on Thursday, August 19, and 23.76 ft. on Monday, August 23. The Santa Fe River at the US 129 Bridge was at 20.76 ft. on August 19, and at 20.63 ft. on August 23.