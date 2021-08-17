Trenton High School wins 1A FACA Cary McDonald Award

Share !



Trenton High School was chosen by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association to receive the Cary McDonald Award for the Athletic Program of the Year for 1A.

Shelton Crews, the Executive Director of the FACA, stated that the award was named for their second Executive Director, Cary McDonald. Each year they recognize the top athletic programs in each classification with this award.

There are two criteria the FACA considers when picking the winners of this award. Whole school membership and the schools athletic programs finish in the FHSAA Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All Sports Award.

Winners for the 2020-2021 school years were Class 1A Trenton, Class 2A Canterbury (St. Pete), Class 3A First Academy, Class 4A Bolles, Class 5A Plantation-American Heritage, Class 6A Ponte Vedra and Class 7A Plant.