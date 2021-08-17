U.S. Army Corporal Michael A. Smith was promoted to Sergeant (E5) on August 2nd during a ceremony in Grafenwohr, Germany. Michael is an assistant crew chief with the 173rd Airborne Artillery Brigade stationed at US Army Garrison Bavaria. Michael is a 2017 graduate of Trenton High School and enlisted in the Army in 2018.
Marine Corporal Jovanni X. Ajax was promoted to Sergeant (E5) on August 2nd during a ceremony in Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Jojo is the NCOIC and CDQAR stationed in San Diego, CA. Jojo is a 2017 graduate of Trenton High School and enlisted in the Marines in 2017.
Trenton’s Michael Smith and Jovanni Ajax promoted to Sergeant
