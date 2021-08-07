VetFest this weekend at Otter Springs

Share !



Friday night, August 6, will kick off the 2021 VetFest weekend at Otter Springs. The public is invited to attend the Jeans and Gems Dinner Dance and Silent Auction.

The dinner is chicken cordon bleu with roasted broccoli, seasoned baby potatoes, roll, and dessert. Available drinks will be coffee, tea, or water.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Otter Springs Lodge. Tickets are $20 per person.

Entertainment includes Rock Bluff Band who will play the night away and there will be great items to bid on in the silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased online from ForVets.us or ottersprings.com, reserved by calling 352-463-0800, or bought at the door.

Saturday’s event will be held outdoors on the grounds of Otter Springs. This free event includes admission to the park, craft venders, food venders, and live entertainment.

This is a fun event for the whole family come out and support our Veterans.