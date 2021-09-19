2021 Tiger Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

Share !



Roll out the red carpet, Trenton High School would like to announce the theme of this year’s homecoming is “Lights, Camera, Action”. Students at THS will explore the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s movie industry during the week of September 13-17.

Tiger Growl will be on Thursday, September 16th, so come and enjoy a night of entertainment as the students and staff of THS put on a show and the Homecoming King is crowned. The Growl starts at 7:30 p.m. and will beheld on the football field.

Join the fun during the Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 17th at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street in Trenton as students celebrate homecoming with a parade starting at the City Park heading north on SR 129, pass Trenton High School and turning left on CR 307A.

To conclude the week, on Friday night the Tiger football team takes on the Crescent City Raiders at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime.