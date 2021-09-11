BBQ from the Hart coming October 16, 2021

Share !



BBQ from the Hart will be coming to the Hart Springs RV Park on Saturday, October 16. The much awaited event will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and general admission is free.

This event will give the participants over $8,000 in cash and prizes to the lucky winners. Barbecue Cook Teams must compete in all four meat categories which include chicken, ribs, pork shoulder and beef brisket to be eligible for the Grand Championship prize and trophy.

In addition, each team will be given a pork butt to prepare for the People’s Choice competition. The winner will receive $250 and a trophy. The People’s Choice event allows visitors to the event to sign-up, and pay a $15 fee to become a judge for the event. Judges will sample different kinds of pulled pork and choose the People’s Choice winner.

The barbecue event will feature a interesting mixture of entertainment throughout the day. Arts and crafts, a antique car show, a fun zone for the kids, and food vendors will all be part of BBQ from the Hart on October 16.

This event will offer some friendly competition such as corn hole toss and horseshoes. The winners of both events will be given prizes.

If you would like to become a vendor at this event, fees are $75 for a 10x10 space. There is a application form on the BBQ from the Hart site on the internet or contact Donna Creamer at 352-210-1827.

Food Vendors applications are also available at the BBQ from the Hart site. The price is $95 for the day and the booth size is 10x10.

The corn hole competition consists of teams with two people and the participation fee is $15 per team. The corn hole competition style will be Round Robin with single elimination. The first team to reach 21 points or exceeds, wins their round and moves on. A time constraint of one minute per pitcher will be enacted.

The Horseshoe competition will consist of teams of two individuals. The participation fee is $15 per team. The Horseshoe Competition will be a round robin with single elimination. The first team to reach 11 points, or exceeds, wins their round and moves on. A time restraint of one minute per pitcher will be enacted.

The barbecue competition will be sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association. The BBQ team entry fee is $250, and the deadline to enter is September 20, 2021. The form for entry can be found on the bbqfromthehart.com or contact Mrs. Creamer at 352-210-1827.

BBQ from the Hart is sponsored by the Gilchrist County Rotary Club.

For more information please contact Donna Creamer, Event Planner at dcreamer@gilchrist.fl.us or call 352-210-1827.