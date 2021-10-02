Bell defeats First Academy Friday night

Share !



The Bell Bulldogs traveled to Leesburg Friday night to take on the First Academy Eagles. The Dawgs played tough and came from behind to take a 12-7 victory.

The Bulldogs’ Hayden Brown connected with Zack Powell early in the 2nd period for the first score in this game. The Dawgs missed the extra point attempt as they took a 6-0 lead.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half, the Eagles pulled in a Bell pass and returned it for a touchdown. First Academy kicked the extra point as they took a 7-6 lead at intermission. The Bulldogs grabbed the momentum in the closing minutes of the 3rd period to score the go ahead touchdown. Bell missed the extra point as they held onto a 12-7 lead.

The Bulldogs with a (2-3) record, will travel to Interlachen Friday night to take on the Interlachen Rams. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Go Dawgs.

