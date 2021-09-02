By Katie Lovett
The Bell Bulldogs started their regular season off against the Franklin County - Seahawks with a 36-0 win. The offensive line had several stand outs with senior Haden Brown leading the way with 4 carries 30 yards, 3/4 passing, 118 yards passing, and 1 TD, Connor Hastings had 2 catches 56 yards, 8 carries, 118 yards, and 1 TD, Nolan Jacobs 7 carries, 71 yards, and 1 TD. Senior Kaden Carver with 1 catch and an amazing 62 yard touchdown!
Not to be left out, the defensive line stopped the Seahawks in their tracks with senior Zeb Bray leading the charge. He had 6 total tackles 3 tackles for loss 2 forced fumbles, his brother Bo Bray followed his lead with 4 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss, new comer Jaidon Lovett tore through the Seahawks with 4 tackles and 2 tackles for loss, Patrick Hill helped bring the Seahawks down with 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble. With this win under their belt the Bulldogs are excited and look forward to this week as they prepare to take down Keystone Heights. GO BULLDOGS!
Bulldogs shut out Seahawks
