Bulldogs shut out Seahawks

By Katie Lovett

The Bell Bulldogs started their regular season off against the Franklin County - Seahawks with a 36-0 win. The offensive line had several stand outs with senior Haden Brown leading the way with 4 carries 30 yards, 3/4 passing, 118 yards passing, and 1 TD, Connor Hastings had 2 catches 56 yards, 8 carries, 118 yards, and 1 TD, Nolan Jacobs 7 carries, 71 yards, and 1 TD. Senior Kaden Carver with 1 catch and an amazing 62 yard touchdown!

Not to be left out, the defensive line stopped the Seahawks in their tracks with senior Zeb Bray leading the charge. He had 6 total tackles 3 tackles for loss 2 forced fumbles, his brother Bo Bray followed his lead with 4 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss, new comer Jaidon Lovett tore through the Seahawks with 4 tackles and 2 tackles for loss, Patrick Hill helped bring the Seahawks down with 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble. With this win under their belt the Bulldogs are excited and look forward to this week as they prepare to take down Keystone Heights. GO BULLDOGS!