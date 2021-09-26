Chamber to host first annual Down Home Christmas

Share !



The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce directors recently announced they will be hosting the first annual Down Home Christmas on Friday, December 10, 2021. Chamber President Leah Myrick, reported the event formally known as Christmas on Main will now be known as Down Home Christmas. The event has moved from Main Street in Trenton to the Depot/Greenway trails area, along Lancaster Avenue and NW First Street, and the pocket park next to the water tower. The amount of traffic now using Main Street has become a safety problem for citizens over the past few years. The City of Trenton approved the event at their September 14th meeting. As always the City is a big help with any local event. This year’s event will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and it will be free to the community, again this year. Myrick said, there will be prizes, horse and buggy rides, the popular ice slide and of course, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there to hear the wish list of all the good boys and girls. This year as in the past bikes will be raffled off to the public as well as kayaks and tablets. Those interested in helping out by being a sponsor of this event or interested in having a booth or helping with the annual community please contact Leah or Terri at 352-658-8036 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information. The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce has proudly hosted this event for many years and it has become an event that the entire area looks forward to each year.