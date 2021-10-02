City of Trenton Commission approves 2021-2022 budget

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton City Commission approved their 2021-22 budget Monday evening in the final budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. The five-member board discussed Resolution 2021-09, a resolution adopting the final levying of ad valorem taxes for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The Commission listened as attorney David M. Lang, Jr. presented the resolution for their consideration. The City of Trenton’s gross taxable value for operating purposes, not exempt from taxation, was certified by the county property appraiser to be $62,587,652. The 2021-22 operating millage rate of 2.25 mills which is equal to or greater than the roll-back rate of 2.1730 mills and represents a change of 3.54%.

Commissioner Randy Rutter made a motion to approve Resolution 2021-09 as Commissioner Cloud Haley gave a second to the motion. Trenton Mayor Lee Deen requested a roll call vote as each of the board members voted aye to approve the resolution.

The City Commission considered Resolution 2021-10, a resolution adopting the final budget and appropriations for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The appropriations and revenue estimates for the City of Trenton General Fund budget for 2021-22 fiscal year of $1,571,878.67. The City of Trenton appropriations and revenue estimates for the “Community Development Fund” for the 2021-22 fiscal year in the amount of $628,800. The City of Trenton sets the appropriations and revenue estimates for the “Water and Sewer Fund” budget in the amount of $1,364,719.80 for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

A motion to approve Resolution 2021-10 was made by Commission Cloud Haley and Commissioner Marcia Hellams gave a second to the motion. Trenton Mayor Lee Deen requested a roll call vote as each of the board members voted aye, to approve the resolution. The Trenton Mayor Lee Deen adjourned the Final Budget Hearing at 5:37 p.m.

The Trenton City Commission will meet next on Monday, October 11, at the Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue in Trenton.