County Commission approves SUP for Mini Storage business near east Trenton on SR 26

The Gilchrist County Commission held a Public Hearing Monday afternoon to hear a Special Use Permit 2021-04 application by JMJ Consulting Engineers representing A4 Capital, LLC to construct a R.V., Boat, and Mini-Storage facility at 8439 SE 7th Court, on SR 26 east near Trenton. This new facility would be constructed in two separate phases on 9.92 acres of industrial zoned land, bordering the City of Trenton.

Gilchrist County attorney, David M. Lang, Jr. presented the application to the Commission identifying that the proposed use is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code for the use of the premises, for an RV, Boat and Mini-Storage Yard in this Industrial Land Use district. Mr. Lang reported that the staff report recommends that this application be approved, subject to the applicant meeting all of the conditions.

Commissioner Bill Martin made a motion to approve SUP 2021-04 and Commissioner Kenrick Thomas gave a second to the motion. Chairperson Sharon Langford called for a vote as the Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Darrell Smith was not attending this meeting.

---

The Gilchrist County Commission held their final Budget Hearing on Monday, September 20 2021 at 5:15 p.m.

Gilchrist County Clerk Todd Newton presented Resolution 2021-21, a resolution adopting the final levying of ad valorem taxes for Gilchrist County for fiscal year 2021-2022 beginning October 1, 2021. The Clerk explained that the gross taxable value for operating purposes not exempt from taxation, is $937,602,093. He added that the operating millage rate of 9.3 mills which is more than the rolled back rate of 8.8308 mills by 5.31%. The aggregate operating millage rate is 10.3720 mills, which is more than the rolled-back rate of 9.8527. A motion to approve this resolution was made by Commissioner Kenrick Thomas and a second was given by Commissioner Bill Martin. Madam Chairman Sharon Langford requested the board vote by roll call. The Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

The Commission discussed Resolution 2021-22, a resolution adopting the Final Budget for 2021-2022. The Commission set forth the appropriations and revenue estimate for 2021-2022 in the amount of $51,504,292. A motion was made by Commissioner Bill Martin to approve Resolution 2021-22 as Commission Kenrick Thomas gave a second to the motion. Madam Chairman Sharon Langford requested the board vote by roll call. The Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

The Commission considered Resolution 2021-23, a resolution adopting the final levying of ad valorem taxes for Municipal Services Taxing Unit(M.S.T.U.) for Emergency Medical Services for 2021-22. Mr. Newton reported to the board that the gross taxable value for operating purposes not exempt from taxation for MSTU is certified as $946,042,940. The operating millage rate is 1.0624 mills which is more than the rolled-back rate of 0.9966 mills by 6.60%. A motion to approve Resolution 2021-22 was made by Commissioner Kenrick Thomas and a second was made by Commissioner Bill Martin. Madam Chairman Sharon Langford requested the board vote by roll call, as the Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

The Commission considered Resolution 2021-24, a resolution adopting the final budget for MSTU for Emergency Medical Services for 2021-22. Mr. Newton explained, this resolution identifies and sets forth the appropriations and revenue estimate for 2021-22 in the amount of $2,475,568. Commissioner Bill Martin made a motion to approve Resolution 2021-24 and Commissioner Marion Poitevint gave a second to this motion. Madam Chairman Sharon Langford requested the board vote by roll call. The Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

---

Gilchrist County Administrator Bobby Crosby explained that he was requested to provide the Commission with information involving Gilchrist County to reenact an Impact Fee once again in Gilchrist County. Mr. Crosby reported that if Gilchrist County intends to go forth with the consideration of an Impact Fee, an agreement from Gilchrist County should be entered into with North Florida Professional Services, an engineering group hired by Gilchrist County to provide a Task Order for Engineering Services to produce an Impact Fee Evaluation Study.

The Commission discussed an agreement submitted from North Florida Professional Services identifying an Impact Fee Evaluation study. The agreement identifies that Gilchrist County intends to evaluate the impact fee assessment for compliance with current state law. NFPS will review and evaluate Gilchrist County’s impact fees. The consultant will provide these services for $6,250. The Commission asked if the $6,250 could be paid from the existing Impact Fee revenues? Gilchrist County staff explained, that Impact Fee revenues could not be used to pay for this fee. This expense would have to be paid from the General Revenue Fund, an expense that is not identified in the budget.

Commissioner Bill Martin explained that he has received a lot of request for the Impact Fee to be put back in force. Mr. Martin made a motion to approve the Impact Fee Evaluation Study and pay the $6,250 from the General Fund and continue to consider putting an Impact Fee in place in Gilchrist County. Commissioner Kenrick Thomas gave second to the motion before the board voted 4-0 in support of the motion.