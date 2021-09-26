Crescent City defeats Trenton Tigers at Homecoming 2021

Share !



The Trenton Tigers played hard Friday night as they entertained the Tiger faithful at Homecoming 2021. The Tigers led the Raiders 8-7 into the second period and took a 23-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Crescent City outscored the Tigers 27-18 in the second half to escape with a 47-41 victory. The Tigers fall to 2-3 in 2021.

The Tigers will take a week off on September 24 as they will be preparing to face the Chiefland Indians in Chiefland on October 1.