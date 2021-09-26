The Trenton Tigers played hard Friday night as they entertained the Tiger faithful at Homecoming 2021. The Tigers led the Raiders 8-7 into the second period and took a 23-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Crescent City outscored the Tigers 27-18 in the second half to escape with a 47-41 victory. The Tigers fall to 2-3 in 2021.
The Tigers will take a week off on September 24 as they will be preparing to face the Chiefland Indians in Chiefland on October 1.
Crescent City defeats Trenton Tigers at Homecoming 2021
The Trenton Tigers played hard Friday night as they entertained the Tiger faithful at Homecoming 2021. The Tigers led the Raiders 8-7 into the second period and took a 23-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Crescent City outscored the Tigers 27-18 in the second half to escape with a 47-41 victory. The Tigers fall to 2-3 in 2021.