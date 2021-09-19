Education Foundation Showdown another big event to raise funds for Scholarships

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County held their Education Showdown event on Saturday, September 11.

This year’s 9th Annual Scholarship Showdown was a virtual event. Ed Foundation Board of Directors gathered at Billy Smith’s Watermelon Shed Office to spin the wheel for the winners of this much awaited event. The Education Showdown was board cast live on Facebook and raised nearly $14,000 for Gilchrist County senior scholarships during the evening.

The cash money winners from the reverse drawing included a $100 won by A-1 Pest Control. The $250 prize was won by Hometown Realty. The $500 cash prize was won by Pirates of 50. The $750 prize was won by Roundtree Moore Auto Group. The $1000 prize was won by Trenton Farm Equipment. The $1500 prize was won by Tri County Metals. The $2000 prize was won by Paul Redd. The big cash grand prize of the night was $2500, and it was won by Nana Smith of Smith Law Firm.

The other showdown prizes and winners include a RTIC cooler donated by Palms Medical Group and won by 83 Farms. $100 cash donated by Gray Construction and won by Gilchrist Auto Parts. $50 Bass Pro gift card donated by Akins Heating & AC and won by Shannon Smith. $125 CASH donated by Gilchrist County Commissioners and won by Central Florida Electric. $25 Dusty Roads Divas gift card donated by Sunny Andrews and won by Ginger Adams. $250 cash donated by Natasha Allen of Allen Law Office and won by Corliss Smith. $50 Gilchrist Building Supply gift card won by Crystal Jones of Palms Medical Group. $100 cash donated by Drummond Community Bank won by Tri County Metals. $50 Cherry’s Seafood & Steak gift card won by Shelby Gray. $250 Bass Pro gift card donated by Smith Farms won by Sue Reed. $125 cash donated by Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners won by Patrick Allen. $100 cash donated by Hometown Realty won by Tri County Metals. $50 gift card donated by Akins BBQ won by Mac Williams. $100 cash donated by Gilchrist Building Supply won by Billy Smith. $50 Burger Spot gift card won by Chrissy Crews of Palms Medical Group. $100 cash donated by Attorney Lindsey Lander, won by Cindy Jo Ayers of the Gilchrist County Journal. $50 Bass Pro gift card donated by Akins Heating & AC won by Natasha Allen. $250 gift card donated by Lafayette State Bank won by Jim Hudson. $100 cash donated by Brad Smith of United Country won by A-1 Pest Control. $50 Gilchrist Building Supply gift card won by Sam Gray. $100 cash donated by Gilchrist County Constitutional Officers won by A-1 Pest Control. $50 gift card donated by Akins BBQ won by Sunny Andrews. $200 cash donated by Dr. Jim Surrency, Superintendent of Schools won by Roundtree Moore Auto Group. $50 Cherry’s Seafood & Steak gift card won by Christine Smith. $100 cash donated by Gray Construction won by Michael McElroy. $250 cash donated by Kristi Crane of Kristi Crane Designs won by Anita Rembert of Palms Medical Group. $50 Burger Spot gift card won by Central Florida Electric. $300 cash donated by Tri County Metals won by Paula Marczynski.

The Table Sponsors for the event were 83 Farms, A-1 Pest Control, Allen Law Office, Bell High School Class of 1998, Billy Smith’s Watermelons, Inc., Bodiford Family, Captial City Bank, Central Florida Electric Coop, Christine’s Girls, Gilchrist Auto Parts, Gray Construction Services, Hometown Realty, Noling Pest Control, Palms Medical Group, Palms Medical Group, Pirates of 50, Roundtree Moore Chevrolet, Shield Medical Service, Smith Asset Management, Trenton Farm Equipment, and Tri County Metals.

In other Ed Foundation news, the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County held their first Super Prize Raffle on September 8th, at their regular Ed Foundation Board Meeting. All those who purchased a ticket helped support scholarships for Gilchrist County seniors and grants for teachers.

The Ed Foundation would like to send out a big thank you to all those who donated these great prizes for the raffle and a special thanks to those who purchased the raffle tickets.

The winners and prizes follow:

A weekend on the Suwannee River at a vacation rental with a value $600 Donated by John and Mary Greist, the winner was Damon Leggett.

Medispa services at Elite Medispa with a value of $500 or $650 Donated by Julia Floyd; Elite MediSpa winner Sue Reed.

Photoshoot by Lisa Rowland with a value of $180, donated by Lisa Rowland; Perfect Photos, the winner was Julie Thomas/The Thomas 6 Ranch.

$250 Gift Card from Nature Coast Insurance Donated by Nature Coast Insurance, the winner was Amy Owens.

Matt Cowart Fishing Charter 352 Inshore trip with a value of $600 Donated by Cpt Matt Cowart; 352 Inshore, the winner was Connie Sanchez.

Allen Law Office donated a will/estate planning with a value $500 or $800 donated by Natasha Allen of Allen Law Office, the winner was Connie Sanchez.

Smith Asset Management financial review with a value of $500 Donated by Shannon Smith of Smith Asset Management, the winner was Elizabeth Sapp.

Hidden Plantation two day event with a value of $1000 donated by Katelyn Johnson of Hidden Plantation, the winner was Melissa Bracewell.

Special event design by Marty’s Designs with a value of $300 Donated by Marty Langford of Marty’s Designs and the winner was Alison Stephens.

Floral Design by Trenton Floral with a value of $300, donated by George and Marty Langford of Trenton Floral, the winner was Julie Thomas and The Thomas 6 Ranch.

Silver Jewelry Set from Bejeweled Custom Jewelers with a value $425, donated by Bejeweled Custom Jewelers and the winner was, Buddy Vickers.

Cooler of top quality meat from Hitchcock’s with a value of $750, donated by Hitchcock’s Market in Trenton, the winner was Alison Stephens.

The Ed Foundation would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket to the 2021 Education Showdown.Congratulations to all the winners! Winners need to call or text Marti (352) 262-1829, to arrange to pick up or have their winnings dropped off to you.

The next Education Foundation event will be the Walk-A-Thon planned for February 5, 2022.