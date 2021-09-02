Former Sheriff Jim Floyd passes away

Share !



Many Gilchrist County citizens were sad to hear that former longtime Gilchrist County Sheriff, Jim Floyd passed away on August 24, at his home in Lake City.

Sheriff Floyd was a United States Air Force veteran and a Florida Highway Patrolman for twenty years. After a career with the Highway Patrol, he was elected and served as Sheriff of Gilchrist County from 1989 until 1996.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “Sheriff Floyd was well respected by his staff at the GSCO as well as the community and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Helen and their sons.”

Former Sheriff Floyd and his wife Helen were active members of Priscilla Baptist Church for many years in Gilchrist County. They had moved to Lake City a few years ago to live near their son.

Sheriff Floyd is to be commended for a life of service to others and he will be missed by his many friends in Gilchrist County.