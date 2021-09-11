Gilchrist County Legislative Delegation Hearing Sept. 14th

Share !



State Senator Jennifer Bradley, Chairwoman of the Gilchrist County Legislative Delegation, announced today that the annual delegation hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 14th, from 3:30 – 5:00 pm. The location of the hearing is the Gilchrist County Commission Meeting Facility, 210 S. Main Street Trenton, Florida. Seating at the venue will provide for appropriate social distancing and the use of facial coverings is encouraged.

The legislative delegation holds a public hearing each year to afford local officials, members of the public, and other interested parties the opportunity to present legislative proposals or express opinions on state issues. “I am extremely honored to be representing the people of Gilchrist County in the Florida Senate and look forward to discussing issues of importance to the community.” said Senator Bradley. “These hearing help us to understand the needs and the goals of the community as we establish our respective legislative priorities.”

The Gilchrist County legislative delegation includes Senator Bradley (R-Fleming Island) and Representative Charles Clemons (R-Newberry). The next Regular Session of the Florida Legislature will convene on January 11, 2022 in Tallahassee.

For additional information or to be placed on the agenda for the hearing, contact Senator Bradley’s office at (386) 719-2708, or email her staff at Shays.Tonya@flsenate.gov.Contact: Tonya Shays, Legislative Assistant.