Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for COVID-19 center now open near High Springs

The Florida Department of Health has opened over 20 Monoclonal antibody treatments centers in the state. These centers were set up to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

The treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter. If you are 12 years and older and are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, you are eligible for this treatment. In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death.

For high-risk patients who have been exposed to someone with COVID19, Regeneron can give you temporary immunity to decrease your odds of catching the infection by over 80% according to the Health Department.

The only site in this area of Florida is near High Springs at Alachua County Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Center at the Fellowship Church, 16916 NW U.S. Hwy 441 in High Springs. The center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

However, to support Governor DeSantis’ initiative, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

For more information, call the Florida Department of Health Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Support Line at 850-344-9637 or go online to the floridahealthcovid19.gov to learn more or make an appointment.