Riverside Christian defeats SJCD and crowns Homecoming royalty

The Riverside Christian Academy Wranglers celebrated Homecoming Friday night as they crowned Gabe Penny-King, Charity Hodge-Queen and Jason Cannon-Prince, and Victoria Butler-Princess during the celebration. The Wrangler’s played host to the St. Johns Country Day Spartans as the Orange Park visitors were shutout, 42-0.

The Wrangler’s quarterback, Carter Hodge completed 3 of 4 passes for 40 yards and threw a scoring pass to Kody Parks. The sophomore QB rushed for 1 score in this game. Jason Cannon rushed for 110 yards scoring three touchdowns.

Riverside’s defense restricted the Spartans to 83 total yards. Justin Cannon had 6 total tackles and 1 sack. Trevor Velasco had 5 total tackles and 1 sack. Will Fortner had 4 total tackles and 1 sack. The victory improves the Wrangler record to 2-2 and 1-0 in District play.

The Wrangler’s will travel to Jacksonville on Friday, October 1st to face Duval Charter. This is a District game with important implications for a victory for the Riverside Academy team. Go Wranglers!