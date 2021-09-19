Runnin’ Bulldogs host Invitational

Share !



By: Brad Surrency

The Runnin’ Bulldog Invitational took place on Saturday, September 11th at Bell High School. The Runnin’ Bulldogs hosted the cross country meet and were joined in the 3.2 mile run by Branford, Chiefland, Dixie County and Trenton High Schools. Low humidity and an overcast morning made for great conditions for the 43 runners to have a terrific run.

On the boy’s side, the top five finishers were as follows: in first place, Justin Hernandez of Branford High School finished with a time of 18 minutes, 47.8 seconds. Placing second for the boys was Bell High School’s Benjamin Vaughn with a time of 23 minutes, 47 seconds. Rounding out the top five were Joel Brennan of Branford, 23 minutes, 59 seconds; Hunter Boyd of Chiefland, 24 minutes, 09 seconds; and Brody Johnson of Chiefland placing fifth with a time of 24 minutes, 43 seconds.

The top five runners for the girls were led by Anna Jane Weeks of Chiefland High School with a first-place time of 22 minutes flat. Kaylee Johnson of Branford finished second at 22 minutes, 38 seconds. The next three runners in the top five were: Kalyn Osgood of Branford, 22 minutes, 52 seconds; Callie Harris of Branford, 24 minutes, 50 seconds; and Lily McArthur of Chiefland finishing fifth with a time of 25 minutes, 11 seconds. Trenton’s Elizabeth Lord placed sixth with a time of 25 minutes, 33 seconds. Bell High School’s Addison Lunn finished 9th in 26 minutes, 36 seconds and Carol Lynn Drilling of Trenton rounded out the top ten with a time of 27 minutes flat. Ezekial Gray and Mitchell Anderson finished 7th and 8th respectively with times of 25 minutes, 17 seconds and 25 minutes, 27 seconds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs would like to thank every coach for their help in the event and a big thank you to Kayla O’Connell, Bell High School’s student trainer, Katie Lovett, and Jason Surrency for all their help with the Runnin’ Bulldog Invitational. The Runnin’ Bulldogs next 5k race will be at the annual Alligator Lake Invitational held in Lake City on Saturday, September 18th.