Scholarship Showdown to be Facebook Live Event, on Sept. 11

The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County has rescheduled the 9th Annual Scholarship Showdown for Saturday, September 11th, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s Education Showdown will be a Facebook Live Event.

Since the Ed Foundation was unable to have the dinner as planned, they have increased the prizes and the number of winners.

The prizes are valued at over $11,700 (more than double the usual prize money given each year) and there will be 36 winners. The prizes include cash, gift certificates, gift cards and a cooler! The top prizes are $1000, $1500, $2000 and $2500 cash!

Log in to Ed Foundation’s page on Facebook to follow the drawing and join in on the fun.

The Ed Foundation Board would like to thank those who purchased a ticket to the Scholarship Showdown. Ed Foundation President Damon Leggett said, “Thank you for your support of this foundation and scholarships for Gilchrist County graduating seniors.” Leggett also said he hopes that next year the Scholarship Showdown can be an in-person event like it has traditionally been in the past.