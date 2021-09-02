September 2, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0006-TD

Certificate Number: 809.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 4-10-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ON E LN OF W/2 OF SEC 4 N 2061.57 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG W 50 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG W 775.68 FT THENCE RUN N 653.39 FT TO SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF TYLER RD & CO DESIGNATED 76 TR THENCE RUN ALG SAID MARGIN N 64 DEG E 282.30 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 62 DEG E 250.81 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 59 DEG E 115.06 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 52 DEG E 82.34 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID MARGIN RUN S 85 DEG E 132.23 FT THENCE RUN S 987.55 FT TO POB 43/639 54/554 109/214 153/644 EASEMENT 196/526 228/362 LESS 5 AC 254/513 255/228 2002/3226 2005/3481 2010/273 201621005621 TAX DEED 201721004879

Assessed to: 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-0121

ANGELA KNOX,

Petitioner,

and

ALLEN KNOX,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: ALLEN KNOX

ADDRESS: 2450 NW 10TH STREET

BELL, FL 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Divorce has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anglea L. Knox, whose address is 2670 NW CR 340, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 6, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 13, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Jeannine Milito

Deputy Clerk

Publish Aug 19 - Sept 9, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 904.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 161 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES 50/511 200/1227 2005/668

Assessed to: PABLO R BURGOS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26, and

September 2, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 835.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 8 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN (COUNTRY OAKS) 50/384 61/287 166/657 167/131 2002/3780 2002/3781 2002/3782 2011/1243 2011/4087 201221002248 201721001008

Assessed to: PAUL JERNIGAN AND MARY E CRAIG

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS FBO SE, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 130.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 10 UNIT 3 SUWANNEE-GIL FARMS SUBD CONT 5.69 AC 152/303 171/724 175/310 UTILITY EASEMENT 179/297 191/78 219/81 240/001 2003/1894 2005/1820 UTIL EASEMENT 2006/2286 2006/3590 2007/1344 2008/2494 2008/2495 201521000037 201621004037 201721000083

Assessed to: SELENE FINANCE LP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Aug. 12 - Sept. 2, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC CITRUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS FBO SE, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 143.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF NE/4 36-8-14 FOR POR SAID PT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF S/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.85 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN S 61.71 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 61.14 FT TO AN IRON ROD & POB THENCE RUN N 88 DEG E 226.04 FT TO AN IRON ROD ON WESTERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49/US HWY 129 THENCE RUN ALG R/W LN S 15 DEG E 369.28 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 89 DEG W 321.43 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN N 350 FT TO POB SUBJECT TO CO MAINTAINED RD (CEMETERY RD) ALG MARGIN THEREF 58/377 109/342 169/468 250/373-375 250/376 266/623 2010/1274

Assessed to: RASHID HARUNUR & RABEYA RAHIM & MAMUNUR RASHID

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 CA 31

SUNSTATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MELVERD J. ANDERSON AND GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Defendants.

________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on September 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, offer for sale and sell, to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

COMMENCE AT THE NW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID NE 1/4, S. 00 DEG. 06 MIN. 38 SEC. E, 968.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE S. 00 DEG. 06 MIN. 38 SEC. E., 2.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE FLORIDA WEST COAST RAILROAD; THENCE RUN-ON SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, S. 85 DEG. 35 MIN. 04 SEC. E., 1723.57 FEET; THENCE RUN N. 41 DEG. 22 MIN. 34 SEC. W., 1083.48 FEET; THENCE RUN S. 42 DEG, 34 MIN. 04 SEC. W., 577.76 FEET; THENCE RUN S. 70 DEG. 50 MIN. 16 SEC. W., 745.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LYING AND BEING IN THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NE 1/4, S 00°06’38” E, 968.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE S 00°06’38” E, 2.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CSX RAILROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, S 85°35’04” E, 1410.83 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, RUN N 43°07’28” W, 760.27 FEET; THENCE RUN S 42°34’14” W, 269.78 FEET; THENCE RUN S 70°50’27” W, 745.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

pursuant to the Amended Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on July 20, 2021, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 26 and

September 2, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 306.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 32 THE RIVERWALK FANNING SPRING PHASE 1 61/485 143/481 157/324 198/565 230/356 230/358 246/346 249/475 2001/1727 2002/1585 2002/2673 2002/3480 2002/3776 2005/4292

Assessed to: GREGORY V & CONSTANCE W BEAUCHAMP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00035

IN RE: ESTATE OF SCOTT W. HENRY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SCOTT W. HENRY, deceased, whose date of death was May 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 26, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Susan J. Henry

13850 NE 6th Court

Trenton, Florida 32693

Publish August 26 and

September 2, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 347.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: NW/4 LESS RD R/W FOR CO RDS & LESS LOTS 1-132 SANTA FE RANCH UNREC SUBD 46/481 2006/2842 201621001345

Assessed to: RAVELO DIMITRI JUAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish August 12, 19, 26 and

September 2, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of COZY ACRES FARM AND SUPPLY located at 3020 NE CR-138, in the City of High Springs, FL 32643 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 2nd day of September 2021.

Signed: Kevin and Vickie Knight,

Owners

Publish September 2, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HUGH’S HANDY MAN SERVICES located at 7829 Canal Ave., in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Fanning Springs, FL 32693 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 2nd day of September, 2021.

Hugh Welchel, Owner.

Publish September 2, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on September 20, 2021 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2021-04

A request by A4 Capital LLC, owner, and Joe Montalto, Jr., P.E., JMJ Consulting Engineering, as applicant and agent, for approval of a Special Use Permit to allow the construction of an RV, Boat, and Mini-Storage Yard, in an Industrial (I) land use category located on approximately 9.92 acres, more or less, with location described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 8439 SE 7th Court, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 15-10-15-0000-0001-0040.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish September 2, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-32

IN RE: ERIC VAN HOGAN, SR.,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Eric Van Hogan, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 2, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LAW OFFICE OF

KNELLINGER & ASSOCIATES

Richard M. Knellinger, for the Firm

Florida Bar Number: 181826

2815 NW 13th Street, Suite 305

Gainesville, FL 32609-2865

Telephone: (352) 373-3334

Fax: (352) 376-1214

rick@knellingerlaw.com

carin@knellingerlaw.com

Personal Representative:

Aaron C. Hogan

725 NW 2nd Ave.

Trenton, FL 32693

Publish September 2 and 9, 2021

___________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Taylor County Public Library, in Perry, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (850) 838-3506 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish September 2, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 2T1KE40E99C017461; Year: 2009; Make: TOYOTA; Model: Matrix* will be sold at Public Auction September 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish September 2, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, September 09, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. - SP 2021-07 – A request by Countryside Baptist Church, as owner and applicant, for Amended Site and Development Plan approval to add two (2) additional portable buildings to the existing previously approved amended site and development plan in an (A-1) land use category located on approximately 8.0 acres, more or less, at location described as 8149 SW CR 341, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, 32693. Tax Parcel Number 16-10-14-0000-0007-0020. (The subject property is also known as the Riverside Christian School).

4:30 p.m. – SP 2021-06 - A request by FRP Gilchrist County Solar, LLC , and Wylie Cobb, as owner and applicant, for Site and Development Plan approval for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 581.24 acres, more or less, as locations described as 8740 SE 80 Ave, Newberry, Florida, 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0002-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0003-0000; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 13-10-16-0000-0004-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0006-0010; Co Grade, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0007-0000; SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number 24-10-16-0000-0008-0010; Off SE 90 Ave, Newberry, Florida 32669, Tax Parcel Number, 24-10-16-0000-0008-0020; and 7829 SE SR 26, Trenton, Florida 32693, Tax Parcel Number 02-10-16-0000-0009-0000.

5:00 p.m. – Alan Levin – Re: Air B&B/Code Enforcement Issue/Air B&B guidelines and proposed rules for Air B&B

5:15 p.m. - Tentative Budget Hearing

Resolution 2021-13 Fire Special Assessment Rate for Budget Year 2021-2022

Resolution 2021-14 Solid Waste Special Assessment Rate for Budget Year 2021-2022

Resolution 2021-16 Tentative Millage Rate

Resolution 2021-17 Tentative Budget

Resolution 2021-18 Tentative Millage Rate MSTU

Resolution 2021-19 Tentative Budget MSTU

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish September 2, 2021

_____________