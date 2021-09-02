September 2, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Shelia Diane Belasky

Shelia Diane Belasky, 59, of Bell, FL passed away on August 25, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1962 in Winter Garden, FL to Willie and Betty Williams.

She grew up in Kinston, AL until she was about 10 years old. The family came back to the Winter Garden/Ocoee area in 1972 where she attended school and formed many friendships. Sheila had her first son, Steven in 1979, and later met her husband, Art in 1982. Together they had two more children, John and Jessica. Shelia loved crocheting, singing in her church choir, and most of all, her family and Jesus.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Art Belasky of Bell; her children, Steven Johnson of Bell, John (Katie) Belasky of Bell, Jessica (Adam) Moore of Moore, OK; mother, Betty Williams of Winter Garden; grandchildren, Devon, Alyssa, Jonathan, Steven Jr, Gavin, Landon, Kyleigh, Joshua, Peyton and Gavin; her siblings, Louise (Robert) Kimberly of Winter Garden and Glen Williams of Apopka; numerous extended family also survive.

She is preceded in death by her father, Willie and her sister, Mary.

A funeral service to honor Shelia’s life will be held Friday, September 3rd at 11:00 am. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Bell. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

James “Jim” Henry Floyd

James (Jim) Henry Floyd, 80, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home in Lake City, FL.

He was born September 21, 1940 to the late Stephen and Ruth Floyd. He was raised and educated in Madison County. He joined the United States Air Force and served his Country. He worked with the Florida Highway Patrol from 1968 to 1988 then he was elected Gilchrist County Sheriff and retired in 1996.

He loved farming, hunting, and was a avid football fan and enjoyed watching the FSU Seminoles. He enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of Priscilla Baptist Church in Bell, FL where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He was a former member of the Gideons and a Mason of the Masonic Lodge.

He was predeceased by his brother, William Jackie Floyd.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Helen Kinard Floyd of Lake City; three sons, Stephen Floyd of Bell, Jeffery Floyd of Lake City and Jason (Mimi) of Lake City; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsy, Garrett, Jacob, Rebekah, Ty and Tucker; sister, Ruth Elizabeth Capps of Virginia Beach, VA and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held August 27, 2021 at Cherry Lake Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch or the Gideons.

Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, FL handled the arrangements. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com.

Patricia Elnora Marshall Hayden

Patricia Elnora Marshall Hayden peacefully passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the age of 69, surrounded by her children and family. Patricia was born on October 23, 1951 to Senior Chief Petty Officer (Retired) Robert P. “Bob” Marshall and Elnor Nerie Marshall in Pensacola, FL.

Known by so many as “Ms. Pat,” “Patti,” or “Namma,” Patricia lived the life in which we are called to do so in Christ Jesus because she loved without boundaries in all stages of life no matter her personal circumstances. She was very proud to label herself a “military brat” who settled in the Gainesville, FL area after her father retired from the US Navy. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1969 (one year after Tom Petty, she always said) and she later graduated from Lake City Community College in 1978 with an Associate of the Arts Degree.

In 1980, Patricia started her career as a secretary and administrative assistant in the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) at the University of Florida where she assisted Mary Harrison in producing vital publications and extension program enhancements in Family, Youth, and Community Sciences.

In 1992, Patricia took a promotion to be the PBS WUFT (Channel 5) Station Secretary in the UF College of Journalism until 2009 completing over 25 years of service to the University of Florida. During her time at WUFT, Patricia was instrumental in coordinating the local National Reading Rainbow Contest in the Gainesville area for many years and was so proud of sending many contestant winners to compete at the national level.

Following her retirement from the University of Florida, Patricia helped to raise her grandchildren as she served as the School Nurse at Lake Butler Middle School from August of 2011 until February 2017 when she was able to become the Union County High School Virtual Lab Facilitator. Patricia planned on retiring from Union County High School in June of 2022 and moving to Charleston, SC to enjoy retirement where Narie and Bobby live.

In all of this, Patricia loved intensely. She was passionate about providing her children a stable home and gave them the greatest example of how to live through adversity and trials with respect, hard work, and dedication to her faith in Christ. Patricia fervently listened and adhered to the words of Jesus in John 15:12 when He said, “This is my commandment to you, that you love one another as I have loved you.”

Patricia is ultimately one who epitomizes Proverbs 31:28-29. “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’”

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Martin J. Hayden and Terry Durden, Sr. She is survived by her children, Dr. John Wayne (Shari) Wilkerson, Jacob (Tammy) Wilkerson, and Narie (Bobby) Gibson; her eight grandchildren; her siblings, Glenda (Rob) Meagher, Jory Marshall, Eugenia Lyn (Randy) Wiggington, and Norman (Lynn) Waddle, Jr. Patricia is also survived by the plethora of personally acquired family members and “extra grandchildren,” as she called them. She adopted in her heart because, as she would always say with a giant smile, “there is always room for one more.”

Please feel free to share in celebrating Patricia’s life and Heaven going with all those who love her most on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 4:00 pm in the Union County High School Auditorium in Lake Butler, FL. Following the service, the ceremonial planting of a Magnolia tree at Union County High School will commence to honor and publicly memorialize her dedication to all the students and lives she enriched during her time in the Union County School System. A family reception will follow.

Additionally, we would like to request all attendees follow all applicable Covid-19 precautionary protocols. In light of this egregious illness being the ultimate cause of her death, her family asks you to fully respect wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitization with humility and reverence, or, please do not attend.

Arrangements under the care of Archer Funeral Home, Lake Butler.

James Allen Keen

James Allen Keen, 49, passed away on August 19, 2021 in Gainesville FL. Allen was born on March 22, 1972 in Lake City, FL.

Allen never met a stranger. He was charismatic, outgoing, and friendly. He loved spending time outdoors and on the water. Bringing home fresh fish for supper recently caught in the Suwannee River was one of his favorite things to do.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Harmon Keen; his brother, Earnest Keen Jr.; his sisters, Gloria (Keen) Cooper, and Mary Ellen (Keen) Cassidy. He is survived by his stepfather and mother, Mitchell and Bobby Sue Sapp; his brothers, Berry Keen and Earnest Owen Keen; his stepbrother, Anthony Sapp; his sisters, Judy (Keen) Pinner, Donna Kay (Keen) Lamb and Beverly Sue (Keen) Wonders; stepsister, Mechele (Sapp) Castillo; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Allen were held August 24, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book atrickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Benny Loughhead

Dennis James Loughhead “Benny” 67 of Fort White, FL passed away at home, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born in St. Petersburg, FL April 20,1954. He is survived by his two sons, Keith James Alan Loughhead of High Springs, FL and Brian James Michael Loughhead of Fort White, FL; sister, Theresa Loughhead of Lake City, FL; Brother, Robert Loughhead of Lake City, FL; cousins, Johnny Amitrano, Robert Amitrano, Mary Anne Housley, Donald Housley, Jr.; nephews, Cody Loughhead of Ontario, Canada, David Preston of St. Pete, FL, Robert Loughhead, Jr. of St. Pete, FL, Bihn Preston of St. Pete, FL; and nieces, Jessica Preston of St. Pete, FL, Ashley Preston of St. Pete, FL, Michelle Rasmussen of Lake City, FL, Kyle Rasmussen of Lake City, FL, David Rasmussen of Lake City, FL; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Loughhead of Gaitherburg, MD, and Conner Loughhead of Jacksonville, FL.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Loughhead; father, Lawrence Billie Loughhead; and Brother, Alan Loughhead.

He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and raced stock cars at Sunshine Speedway and other tracks around Florida. He raced flat track motorcycles in the 70’s and 80’s around the country and motorcycle ice racing in Canada. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles throughout the years and made many friends along the way. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked general construction most of his life. Crevasse’s Simple Cremation of Gainesville. A Celebration of Life will be held at his residence

in Ft. White, in October. If you are interested in downloading Benny's memorial ad (with photos) you can pay $5.00 for one month of the e-edition.

Barbara Jane Scott

Barbara Jane Scott, 74, of Newberry, FL passed away on August 26, 2021 in Trenton.

Barbara was born in Willingboro, NJ on February 24, 1947. She was a legal secretary and movie reviewer, but her number one joy was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Scott; daughters, Carrie Scott and Teresa LeCates and son, Thomas LeCates.

Barbara is survived by her children, Michael LeCates, David Scott, Chris Scott, Brian Scott, Lottie Scott, Amy Oxner, and Heather Blake; her grandchildren, Kayla Gurule, Ashley Cutts, Tyler Neese, Joshua Neese, Del Liston, Derek Scott, Nicholas Scott, Brandon Scott, Zachary Scott, Kalib Scott, Mellissa Poletti, and Justin Scott.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to those who have gathered together in her honor.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Williston. The service will begin at 10:30 am. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Florida National Cemetery.

Knauff Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scott family during their time of transition.

Lee R. South

Lee R. South, 96, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August, 17, 2021. His was a long life, well lived.

He was born on April 23, 1925 to G. Burr and Anna South in Brooklyn, WI. Lee was united in marriage to Eleanor (Kalland) South on March 7, 1944. They enjoyed 75 years together before she passed away two years ago. They raised six daughters on a farm in McFarland, WI.

Lee is survived by five of his daughters, Barb (Dave) Ward, Carol Winrich, Sharon Vakharia, Diane (Frank) Hawkins, and Patricia Zelm-Emmart (John); 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and loving friends also survive.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor (Kalland) South; his parents, G. Burr South and Anna Chappel; daughter, Jane South; three sons-in-law, Mark Zelm, Rajen Vakharia, Kenneth Winrich; his infant brother, Karrol; his brother and sister-in-law, Burr and Margaret South; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Bernard Waelti.

Lee will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Harold L. Thomas

Harold L. Thomas of Branford, FL (North Gilchrist County) passed away August 19, 2021. Harold was born July 4, 1953 in Tampa, FL to Henry and Audrey Thomas.

Harold is survived by his wife, Lisa Thomas of Branford; brothers, Howard, Michael and Hugh Thomas.

He served in the Air Force for 20 years at which time he served in Desert Storm.

A covered dish memorial service will be held Friday, September 10th from 5 - 7pm at the Bell Community Center.

Douglas Wayne Tripp

Douglas Wayne Tripp, 70, of Trenton, FL passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Doug was born in Wichita Falls, TX and moved to the Trenton area 35 years ago from Hudson, FL. He was a US Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and was a certified welder and retired from Chariot Manufacturing after 20 years of service. Doug enjoyed playing music in bands and loved music, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Joanne Tripp of Trenton; daughter, Lisa Cannon (Joseph) of Chiefland; three brothers, Randy Tripp, Tony Tripp, and Gordon Tripp; sister, Gloria Race; grandchildren, Travis Findlay Sr., Roaxanne Frankowski, HuntierRae Curd, James Sorgaard, Desiree Clark, Samantha Reinertsen; 15 great grandchildren and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Tripp.

A Celebration of Life was held August 30, 2021 at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland with graveside services that afternoon at Florida National Cemetery with military honors being presented.

Arrangements by Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel.

Lisa Gayle Cannon Waters

Lisa Gayle Cannon Waters, 54, of Cross City, FL passed away August 16, 2021. She was born December 6, 1966 in Gainesville, FL. She was the daughter of Catherine Cannon and lived most of her life in Dixie County.

As a 911 Dispatcher she dedicated the last 13 years of her life to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office. She was honored to be a part of her work family and loved getting to know so many throughout her career. She was such a great Mama and an amazing MeMa. She loved to sew and cook, if she fed you she loved you. She was the sunshine in so many people’s lives.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Dyals of Dixie County and Raegen Hall (Niko) of Sevierville, TN; her grandchildren, Kyndel Dyals, Addison Dyals, Elisabeth Dyals and Waylon Dyals; her mom, Catherine Cannon; brothers, Chuck Cannon and Jeff Cannon; her niece and nephews, Sean Cannon, Caleb Cannon, Dylan Cannon, Amber Cannon, and her beloved dog, Chicken. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Dickey Cannon and Pat Cannon.

The family held a memorial service on August 20, 2021 at the New Prospect Baptist Church in Old Town with Pastor Ricky Downing officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Evelyn Hunt Anderson Wood

Evelyn Wood passed into the arms of her Savior on July 6, 2021 with her daughter, Jamie by her side.

She was born in the Belgian Congo, Africa (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) on January 27, 1928 to Presbyterian missionaries.

She spent her early childhood hearing leopards call while hunting across the valley; seeing unbelievable sunsets of gold, silver and scarlet brought, in part, by the explosion of Krakatoa; and riding bareback on the family bull, Mutomba.

Service was literally in her blood: a great-great-grandfather was an early missionary to Hawaii, an uncle and grandfather were missionaries to Korea, a nephew was a missionary to Brazil, and a cousin gave 10 years to the Peace Corps in Taiwan.

Evelyn was stranded in the United States during World War II while her parents returned to the Congo to complete several more terms of service. She attended Maryville College in Tennessee, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. For thirty years she taught elementary physical education and arts and crafts for the Dade County School System in Florida. Additionally, she wrote instruction manuals for the school system. Upon retirement, Evelyn moved to Gilchrist county with her husband. She was one of the original members of the “Joyful Hearts” group of women meeting weekly for crafts, quilting, food and fun.

Though Evelyn no longer belonged to a church denomination, she tried to instill in her children and others, the love of God and all His wondrous creation; and a conviction that His Son, Jesus, can ensure our spending eternity in God’s presence. She appreciated the friends and neighbors who always made her feel loved and welcomed.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Kim B’Smith and her husband, Mitchell F. Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Lynn (Dunn) Williams; husband, John Williams; son, Kit B’Smith (Carolyn Rose); daughter, Jamie B’Smith Mathis who cared for her the last several years of her life; Evelyn also leaves behind 2 great-great grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren and 11 grandchildren.

Evelyn had requested that friends and family not send flowers, but instead donate to their favorite animal cause in her memory. If anyone would like to leave a message for the family, go to https://www.crevassesimplecremation.com/obits.