September 23, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020-CA-000001

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff,

vs.

MYRTLE A. SHILLING AKA MYRTLE SHILLING; et. al.,

Defendants/

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CHARLENE R. BOSWELL

605 JENKINS AVENUE, N.W.

BRANFORD, FL 32008

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST THEODORE BRANCH

10200 N.W. 25TH COURT

BRANFORD, FL 32008

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST MATTIE LOU BRANCH F/K/A MATTIE LOU RHODEN BROWN

10200 N.W. 25TH COURT

BRANFORD, FL 32008

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

And any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and other unknown person or unknown spouses claiming by, through and under the above-named Defendant(s), if deceased or whose last known addresses are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to forclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal described as follows, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4, N 00 14’33” W. 965.50 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 45’ 27” E, 160.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S 89 45’ 27” E, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00 14’ 33” W, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 89 45’ 27” W, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00 14’ 33” E, 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT, BEING 15.00 FEET IN WIDTH, FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS-EGRESS AND PUBLIC UTILITIES OVER, ACROSS AND UNDER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION 7 TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4, N 00 14’ 33” W, 965.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN S 89 45’ 27 E, 370.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00 14’ 33” E, 15.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 89 45’ 27” W, 488.75 FEET; THENCE RUN N 75 31’ 13” W, 101.06 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF NW 25TH COURT, A 50.00 FOOT COUNTY ROAD RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE RUN ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF NW 25TH COURT, N 00 16’ 03” W, 15.51 FEET, THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, RUN S 75 31’ 13” EAST, 103.14 FEET, THENCE RUN S 89 45’ 27” E, 116.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH that certain 2004 MEGA doublewide manufactured home bearing I.D. #GMHGA4090431294A and GMHGA4090431294B, Title #90405080 and 90405164.

Property Address: 2390 NW 101st Path, Branford, FL 32008

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Suzanne Delaney, Esq., Storey Law Group, 3670 Maguire Blvd., Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32803 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgement may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on the 10th day of September, 2021.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (900) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: JA Perryman

Deputy Clerk

Publish September 16 and 23, 2021

_________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet

Monday, September 27, 2021, immediately following the Final Budget Hearing and the Regular Commission Meeting, beginning at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – August 9, 2021

CRA Meeting

E. Action Items

1. Chamber of Commerce

Down Home Christmas Request

2. Downtown Paving Project

F. Public Comments

G. Discussion Items

1. Community Center

H. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish September 23, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

FINAL BUDGET HEARING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet on Monday, September 27, 2021, beginning at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Tentative Budget

Hearing, September 13, 2021

D. Action Items

1. Resolution 2020-09, Final

Millage Rate for FY 2021/2022

2. Resolution 2020-10, Final

Budget for FY 2021/2022

E. Public Comment

F. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish September 23, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, September 27, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Tentative Budget

Hearing, September 13, 2021

2. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, September 13, 2021

E. Action Items

1. Proposed Employee Sick Time

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish September 23, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider the below described Petition at public hearing in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 18, 2021, at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, the following matter:

A Petition by A4 Capital, LLC, to vacate and discontinue, plats of “Pine Ridge” and “Prairie View”, subdivisions in Gilchrist County, Florida, as recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 47, and Plat Book 3, Page 48, respectively, in the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the office of Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Circuit Court, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish September 23 and 30, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider the below described Petition at public hearing in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 18, 2021, at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, the following matter:

A Petition by the Meadow Wood Trails Owners Association, Inc., to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close easements for equestrian trails, in Meadow Wood Trails, a subdivision in Gilchrist County, Florida, as recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 79, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the office of Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Circuit Court, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish September 23 and 30, 2021

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: October 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Client/Senior Services Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

Per the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, to maximize protection from the COVID-19 Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others:

• Wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

• Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.

• You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish September 23, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY

VALUE ADJUSTMENT BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Gilchrist County Value Adjustment Board will hold a Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

This meeting will be for the purpose of discussing and making available certain Laws and Rules of Procedure petitions to be heard by the Value Adjustment Board; hiring legal counsel; announcing a tentative schedule for hearings; and fulfilling other duties as prescribed by Florida Statutes and Florida Administrative Code.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Todd Newton, VAB Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

Publish September 23, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00047

IN RE: ESTATE OF LARRY ANTHONY KNAPP,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LARRY ANTHONY KNAPP, deceased, whose date of death was August 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is SEPTEMBER 23, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

JEFFERY D. KNAPP

3848 Riverwalk Drive

Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Publish September 23 and 30, 2021