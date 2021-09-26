September 23, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Roseanna Rowen Bunt

Roseanna Rowen Bunt, 84, of Trenton, FL passed away September 3, 2021.

Roseanna was born March 16, 1937, to the late Frances Whyn Rowen and George Rowen in Hudson, NY. She was raised in the Catholic faith and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Horton Roy Bunt, Jr. and her son, Horton Roy Bunt III.

Roseanna is survived by her son, James Bryant Bunt, of Trenton; daughters, Sharon Hillborn of NY and Louise Owens of Fanning Springs; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and brother, George Rowen of Germantown, NY.

Graveside services for Roseanna were held on Monday, September 20th at Joppa Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Ronald D. Smith

After more than twenty years of Earthly pain and suffering, Mr. Ronald D. Smith, 80, of Bell, FL passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021 at the Chiefland Care Center. He was born on February 17, 1941, in Newberry to Frazier and Maggie Reynolds Smith. He was a lifelong resident of Alachua and Gilchrist Counties.

Mr. Smith was very proud of the work he and his family did on the Smith Family Farm. The farm has been known for decades to have yielded beautiful crops and cattle. Mr. Smith began a professional career as a barber for 10 years before getting into the Insurance industry where he worked as an agent for Gulf Life and American General Life for 31 years. One of Mr. Smith’s proudest accomplishments was serving on the Gilchrist County School Board. It was there he felt closest to young people and helping to create positive change. He served on the Gilchrist County School Board for 16 years and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #137 out of High Springs. He was a member of Priscilla Baptist Church in Bell, where he served as a Sunday school director and sang in the choir. Although a member at Priscilla, the family’s home church has been Union Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; his siblings, Frazier Smith Jr., Louis Smith, and Margret Wilkerson; niece, Patti Henkel and nephew, Jason Wright.

Mr. Smith is survived by his high school sweetheart/loving wife, Lana Vivian Smith of Bell; his children, Ronald Darrell (Faye) Smith of Bell and Lana Michelle (Greg) Connell of Valdosta; sister -in-love, Jan Wright; four grandchildren, Josh (Jasmin) Smith of Ocala, Krysten (Kyle) Watson of Bell, Kara (Victor) Cline of Gainesville, and Jessica (Harrison) Ray of High Springs; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Smith, Noah Ray and Luke Watson; a host of extended family also survive.

His legacy will live on through so many who love and miss him. One of the greatest gifts a father can give is love. This father entered Heaven on the day of Michelle’s birthday. The family is very thankful for a Godly father and the many gifts and sacrifices throughout his life.

A funeral service to honor Mr. Smith’s life was held on September 20th at Union Baptist Church. Bros. Andy Cook and Chuck Scott officiated the services.

The Family thanks everyone for the many prayers and acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers please donate to the www.GilchristEducationfoundation.org.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Madeline Cherylon Quincey

Madeleine Cherylon Quincey, age 75 of Trenton, FL passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born June 3, 1946 in Mayo, FL to Havard “Mack” McQueen and Madeleine McCray Land.

She was the owner of Cherylon’s Coiffures in Trenton, FL for many years. Cherylon graduated from Gainesville High School class of 1964.

She is survived by her mother, Madeleine Land of Trenton; son, Stephen Quincey of Gainesville; sisters, Diane Morris of Gainesville, Juana Burns of Jacksonville and Deborah “Debbie” Coshun of Gainesville.

Private services will be held for the family. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Cleveland Voyles

Cleveland Voyles of Trenton FL passed away at North Florida Regional Hospital on September 18, 2021. Mr. Voyles was born in Tampa FL and spent most of his 75 years as a truckdriver. He was a military vet and will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL.

_______________

Cannon Card of Thanks

Thank you for all the prayers, phone calls, visits, and food. We really appreciate you all.

The Family of Lottie Cannon

_____________