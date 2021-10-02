September 30, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF 11 FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 835.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 8 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN (COUNTRY OAKS) 50/384 61/287 166/657 167/131 2002/3780 2002/3781 2002/3782 2011/1243 2011/4087 201221002248 201721001008

Assessed to: PAUL JERNIGAN AND MARY E CRAIG

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 12th day of October, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish September 30, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider the below described Petition at public hearing in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 18, 2021, at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, the following matter:

A Petition by A4 Capital, LLC, to vacate and discontinue, plats of “Pine Ridge” and “Prairie View”, subdivisions in Gilchrist County, Florida, as recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 47, and Plat Book 3, Page 48, respectively, in the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the office of Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Circuit Court, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish September 23 and 30, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider the below described Petition at public hearing in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 18, 2021, at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, the following matter:

A Petition by the Meadow Wood Trails Owners Association, Inc., to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close easements for equestrian trails, in Meadow Wood Trails, a subdivision in Gilchrist County, Florida, as recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 79, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the office of Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Circuit Court, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish September 23 and 30, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-00047

IN RE: ESTATE OF LARRY ANTHONY KNAPP,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LARRY ANTHONY KNAPP, deceased, whose date of death was August 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is SEPTEMBER 23, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

JEFFERY D. KNAPP

3848 Riverwalk Drive

Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Publish September 23 and 30, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, October 04, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Proclamation declaring November 2021 as “National Hospice and Palliative Care Month” in Gilchrist County

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON A. LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish September 30, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 426.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 14 BLK 15 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 118/466 180/239 231/274 275/67 2001/376 2004/2715 2004/3749-3752 2005/1779 TAX DEED 201421002699 201521002247

Assessed to: MARY CHARLTON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of November, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish September 30, October 7, 14 and 21, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 142.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF NE/4 OF 36-08-14 GO W 665.04 FT TO WRLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49 GO W 535.71 FT TO POB CONT N 155.29 FT GO W 100 FT GO S 150 FT GO E 141.90 FT TO POB 129/5 GRANT OF EASEMENT 202/148 202/154 & COM AT SE/C OF N/2 OF NE/4 OF 36-8-14 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG S LN F N/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.87 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 89 DEG W 143.75 FT THENCE RUN N 606.13 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG E 133.71 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG E 10.04 FT THENCE RUN S 606.13 FT TO POB LESS .47 AC & LESS 1.08 AC DB 13/504 158/558-559 165/398-409 179/203 179/613-622 & 623-625 UTL EASEMENT 211/705 224/266 2006/2260 2007/1129 2008/3308 2008/3312

Assessed to: NEROVE INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of November, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish September 30, October 7, 14, and 21, 2021

PROCLAMATION OF THE TOWN OF BELL AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION

FOR THE TOWN OF BELL

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is herby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Group 1: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Chris Sandlin;

(b) Group 2: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Michael D. Moore;

(c) Group 5: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Gary Blankenship.

The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street, Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, November l, 2021 through Friday, November 5, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 16th, day of September, 2021.

Elizabeth Estes, Mayor

Attest:

Michelle Rose

Town Clerk

Publish September 30 and

October 7, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-000044

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN R. ROWE, SR.

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN R. ROWE, SR., also known as John R. Rowe and John Rowe, deceased, whose date of death was January 26, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is September 30, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Personal Representative: Suzanne Elizabeth Rowe

1574 Washington St.

Eugene, OR 97401

Publish September 30 and

October 7, 2021

