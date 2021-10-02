September 30, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Franklin “Frankie” Jackson Boyette, Jr.

Franklin “Frankie” Jackson Boyette, Jr., 53, of Old Town, FL passed away September 22, 2021.

He was born November 25, 1967 in Punta Gorda, FL. Frankie was a member of Lighthouse Word Church in Chiefland. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, truck driving and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Frankie is survived by his son, Austin James Boyette of Lake City; mother, Oretha Boyette Mills (Rollin) of Chiefland; sister, Donna Oretha Boyette of Old Town; aunts, uncles and many cousins from Cedar Key; also, lots of friends that he loved; including his special friend, Sharie Blackburn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Jackson Boyette, Sr.; brother, Wendell Boyette; nieces, Haley and Hannah Overstreet.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel with Pastor Carol Kerans officiating. Burial followed at Old Town Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to One Way Church c/o the Boyette Family, 1560 NW19th Avenue, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Irene D. Emenecker

Irene D. Emenecker, 77, of Bell, FL passed away on September 17, 2021. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 12, 1944.

Irene was the founder of 4 Pets Sake, Inc., Just for the Love of Them. She also worked and retired from the Gilchrist County School Board.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Saydak and sister, Ann May Donn.

Irene is survived by her loving husband, Warren H. Emenecker, Sr.; cousin, Pat McGrath; brother in law, Robert Emenecker; step children, Warren Emenecker, Jr., Lauren Cromer and Dr. Mark Emenecker.

A memorial will be held at a later date at the Bell Cemetery; this will be announced in the Gilchrist County Journal.

Bert B. Faircloth, Sr.

Bert B. Faircloth, Sr. of Trenton, FL passed away on September 17, 2021 at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Bert was born in Ocala, FL on June 1, 1957 to Barney and Mary (Redoutey) Faircloth. He was a lifelong resident of Trenton and graduated from Trenton High School in 1975.

Bert served as the farm supervisor for the University of Florida, Department of Animal Sciences, Santa Fe River Ranch Beef Unit (Boston Farm) in Alachua, FL.

Bert was devoted to his family and had many lifelong friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, air boating and camping.

Bert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dianne (Smith) Faircloth; his son, Bert Brian Faircloth, Jr. (Melissa); his daughter, Christina Kuruppacherry (Sony); and three grandchildren, Andrea, Brendon and Colin; his parents, Barney and Mary; siblings, Elwanda Gore (Lesley); Rick Faircloth; Jonny Faircloth (Kristen); as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Bert will always be remembered for his love of life and laughter. He was a hard-working compassionate man that was looked up to and loved so much.

He was placed under the care of Crevasse’s Simple Cremation Inc, in Gainesville, FL. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

James “Jim” Clifford Sheppard, Jr.

James “Jim” Clifford Sheppard, Jr. of Bell, FL passed away on Sunday, September 19th in Gainesville, FL after a short illness. Jim was born in Orlando, FL on May 30, 1969 to James Sheppard, Sr. and Evelyn “Clapper” Sheppard.

After leaving the Orlando school system, Jim worked in a family owned business, Smokeys Tires and Wheels. The family moved to Bell in 1993. In the early 2000’s, Jim relocated to Louisiana settling in Prarieville. He found work building scaffolding, a job he enjoyed and stuck with for many years. In 2016 he returned to Bell where he worked for the Bell Concrete plant and did custom pine straw work.

He enjoyed fishing, wrestling, country music (especially Hank Williams, Jr.), Jeopardy (where he could always answer more questions than anyone else), but above all, he loved and cherished his family more than anything.

Jim is survived in death by his mother, Evelyn Sheppard; brother, Ray Sheppard; life partner, Georgie Anna; daughters, Ashley, Sophie, Madison and Katie; grandchildren, Bentley, Kinsley and Brayden. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sr.; sister, Cheryl and wife, Donna.

A visitation and memorial service was held on September 27th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton.

Margaret Louise Stanfield

Margaret Louise Stanfield passed away the evening of September 23, 2021 at Haven Hospice in Palatka, FL. She was 92 years old. Margie was born in Trenton, FL to Venson and Stella Dykes Asbell and had lived in Interlachen, FL for 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Janet White; her husband, Clyde (CL); her sister, Nellie Studstill; brothers-in-law, Weeks Studstill and Eudell Parrish. She is survived by her sister, Maxine Parrish; her son, Clyde Jr. (Susan); her stepdaughter, Darlene Bowden; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends will remember her fondly.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with the viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Ebeneezer Baptist Church, 12250 NE 30th Ave, Chiefland, FL.

Bob Weimann

Robert “Beaner Bob” Francis Weimann, 67, met Jesus face to face on September 12, 2021 at his home in Trenton, Florida. He was born on April 17, 1954 in Gainesville, Fl, the son of John Julius Weimann, Jr and Maud (Raymor) Weimann.

Beaner Bob graduated from Gainesville High School in 1972 and then went on to graduate from the local Technical School and worked for the Local Carpenter’s Union.

He was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church, Trenton. He was also a member of the NRA and the Chaplain at the American Legion, Bronson, FL.

Beaner Bob loved riding his motorcycle and making wood working crafts.

He is survived by his wife Debby “Smiley” Miller-Weimann, daughters: Emily Weimann (New York); Haley Weimann (Illinois); sons: Jessie Schmiedel, (New Jersey); James Weimann (Florida) and step son Thomas Miller (Illinois) and brother John Julius Weimann, III (Florida).

He also has 8 grandchildren – Jaden, Alana, Logan and Kylie all of New York and 3 in Florida.

He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Maud and stepmother Anne Weimann.

Cherlyn McCranie Wilkerson

Mrs. Cherlyn McCranie Wilkerson, 74, of Bell, FL passed away on September 16, 2021 at UF Health Shands Hospital, surrounded by her children. She was born on November 30, 1946 to Clyde and Saralee McCranie in Waycross, GA.

Cherlyn graduated from Gainesville High School and married Mason Franklin Wilkerson, of Trenton, FL at the age of 18. She was an amazing mother of five children and a housewife for almost 30 years before beginning her career as a CNA. She spread her love and compassion to so many home health patients for over 20 years before retiring. Cherlyn loved to shop, travel, laugh and spend time doing anything and everything with her family. Family time was everything to her and she was everything to her family.

Cherlyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mason Wilkerson; daughter, Robin (Stanley) Stearns of Lakeland, FL; daughter, Lisa (Dewey) Cox of Plant City, FL; daughter, Kimberly Stevens of Lakeland, FL; son, Kevin (Shanna) Wilkerson of Trenton, FL; daughter, Amy Watson of Bell, FL; 16 grandchildren, Blake, Justin, Tiffany, Kadie, Kylee, Tyler, Shaye, Haylee, Gage, Hayden, Easton, Taylor, Jesse, Holden, Aubree, and Brody; 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde McCranie; mother, Saralee Sims McCranie; brother, James McCranie; brother, Gary McCranie and sister, Tina Carter.

The family will be taking some time to heal and plan a Celebration of Life for Cherlyn’s family and friends. This event is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club in Trenton, FL with Pastor Kevin Wynne of Plant City, FL officiating.

