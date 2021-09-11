September 9, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-0121

ANGELA KNOX,

Petitioner,

and

ALLEN KNOX,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: ALLEN KNOX

ADDRESS: 2450 NW 10TH STREET

BELL, FL 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Divorce has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anglea L. Knox, whose address is 2670 NW CR 340, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 6, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 13, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Jeannine Milito

Deputy Clerk

Publish Aug 19 - Sept 9, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2021-CP-32

IN RE: ERIC VAN HOGAN, SR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Eric Van Hogan, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 2, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LAW OFFICE OF

KNELLINGER & ASSOCIATES

Richard M. Knellinger, for the Firm

Florida Bar Number: 181826

2815 NW 13th Street, Suite 305

Gainesville, FL 32609-2865

Telephone: (352) 373-3334

Fax: (352) 376-1214

rick@knellingerlaw.com

carin@knellingerlaw.com

Personal Representative:

Aaron C. Hogan

725 NW 2nd Ave.

Trenton, FL 32693

Publish September 2 and 9, 2021

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on July 28, 2021:

Carl Salmi, 6710 NE State Rd 47, High Spring, FL 32643 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 218529-7, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1357 mgd of groundwater for supplemental irrigation of sweet corn or 0.1203 mgd for supplemental irrigation of truck crops/rye, and 0.0005 mgd for livestock watering. This project is located in Township 7 South, Range 16 East, Sections 32 and 33, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish September 9, 2021

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The Department of Environmental Protection announces receipt of an application for a domestic wastewater permit from Mr. Karl Spain, Manager, Pine Ridge RV Park (Dae Jung Kim, LLC) to be located at 5700 NE SR 47, High Springs, Florida, 32615, in Gilchrist county proposing to build a wastewater treatment system for the proposed Pine Ridge RV Park. This treatment facility will be located at Latitude 29 degrees, 49 minutes, 28.34 seconds and Longitude -82 degrees, 44 minutes, 22.31 seconds. The system consists of a 15,000 gpd distributed wastewater treatment system.

The Department has assigned permit file number FLAB07195 to the proposed project. This application is being processed and is available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256-7577, at phone number (904) 256-1700. Any comments or objections should be filed in writing with the Department at this address. Comments or objections should be submitted as soon as possible to ensure that there is adequate time for them to be considered in the Department’s decision on the application.

Publish: September 9 and 16, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, August 23, 2021

2. July Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Resolution 2021-05 – Waste Pro

Agreement

2. Resolution 2021-06 – Annual

Fire Assessment Fees

3. American Rescue Plan Act

Agreement

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish September 9, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

TENTATIVE BUDGET HEARING MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Action Items

1. Resolution 2021-07; Tentative

Millage Rate for FY 2021/2022

2. Resolution 2021-08; Tentative

Budget for FY 2021/2022

D. Public Comments

E. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish September 9, 2021

NATURE COAST REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 210-9817 or by email at ncrwa@att.net. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 210-9817 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish September 9, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of COZY ACRES FARM AND SUPPLY located at 3020 NE CR-138, High Springs, FL 32643 in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 2nd day of September 2021.

Signed: Kevin and Vickie Knight,

Owners

Publish September 9, 2021

