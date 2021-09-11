September 9, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Osborn “Oz” Gray Barker

Osborn “Oz” Gray Barker, 56, from Chiefland, FL met face to face with Jesus on August 29, 2021 surrounded by his family that loves him dearly. Oz was born in Gainesville, FL on December 24, 1964 to the late Cecil Gray Barker and Geneva Baird Turner.

Oz loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, adored his family, and was so proud to serve his community. Oz attended Chiefland High School, graduating with the Class of 1982.

Oz served as Director of Emergency Management of Levy County, owned Chiefland Aluminum, and for the past 13 years, has served the people of Levy County as Property Appraiser. He was always involved and supporting community events. He was also very involved in the Rotary Club of Chiefland.

Oz enjoyed being busy, he always had a project in the works. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling with his wife and family, and in his younger days, playing recreational softball.

Oz is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lori Arrington Barker; his two children Lauren Phillips (Joshua Phillips), Zachary Barker (Madyson Feather) and his precious granddaughter, Brynley Grace.

He is also survived by siblings, Earlene Crews, Bonnie Cleland (Robbie Cleland), Edwin Campbell (Jane Campbell), Grinnell Campbell (Joann Campbell), several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Osborn’s life was held at First Baptist Church of Chiefland on Saturday September 4th.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to the following: Rotary Club of Chiefland, P.O. Box 932 Chiefland, FL 32644; Harmony Pregnancy Resource Center and The ARC of Levy County. Donations can be made directly to Capital City Bank Workshop Account or The ARC of Levy County Facebook.

In light of our family’s journey, we also encourage you to recognize a front line healthcare worker who puts their lives at risk to save our loved ones daily.

_______________

Service Planned for

Charlene Clariece Caraway

Charlene Clariece Cogdill Caraway, 67, of Bell, Florida passed from this world on August 10, 2021 after a short illness.

Charlene was born in Gainesville, Florida to Charles W. and Clarice Roberts Cogdill, in 1954. She earned an Associates Degree from Lake City Community College in 1984, a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida in 1986, and a Masters Degree from Mississippi State in 1992.

Charlene began her career at Bell High School in August of 1986, and was a long time teacher of both High School and Middle School, as well as BHS school counselor until she retired in 2013. She was passionate about helping children learn, manage their educational choices and plan for the future. She was well loved by students, colleagues and her community.

She pioneered the Bell High School Health Academy, which has been a hallmark of success for decades. She taught theater to students for several years at Bell High School and got the actor David Ogden-Stiers from the hit TV show, M*A*S*H, to visit one of her performances of M*A*S*H. She also was both junior and senior sponsor for many years overseeing proms, graduations and parades. She was never too busy if a student needed help or direction. In later years she kept track of students through social media and continued to provide advice if she was asked. She was a steady and positive influence to many in her community.

She loved gardening, visiting the Smoky Mountains, visiting her grandchildren, reading, and painting. She attended Cherry Sink Church of Christ, loved singing, and studying the bible. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Lonnie Nelson Caraway, her son Buddy Ellis and his wife Joy, her sisters, Marilyn Cogdill Tremblay, and Teressa Cogdill Langford, grandchildren Michael, Sarah, Samuel, and Claire, as well as a host of extended family and lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and her Mother Clariece.

A Graveside Service will be held at Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Midway Cemetery, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton.

_______________

Lillian Lola Engesser

Lillian Lola Engesser, resident of Ocala, FL passed away on August 29, 2021. She was 58 years old.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Morriston Baptist Church with Pastors Don Meadows and Keith Stewart officiating.

Knauff Funeral Home of Williston is honored to serve the Engesser family during their time of transition.

_______________

Frank J. Martorana

Frank J. Martorana went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Tri County Nursing Home.

There will be no service. Frank was a fan of the Florida Gators and the New England Patriots.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Martorana; his father Joseph Martorana and his sister, Frances Efferen.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew Martorana of Rye Brooke, NY and Frank Martorana of CT; sister, Josephine Hendrie of New Rochelle, NY; several nieces and a nephew.