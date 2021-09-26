Taylor Wildcats defeat Bell Bulldogs 23-20

Share !



The Bell Bulldogs hosted the Taylor Wildcats Friday night in football action under the lights. The two teams scored 37 points in the first period as Taylor held a 23-14 lead at the beginning of the fourth period. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the final period, but fell just short of defeating the Wildcats 23-20.

Bell’s Hayden Brown completed 12 of 20 passes for 224 yards, 3 scores and 1 interception in this game. The Bulldogs travel to Leesburg Friday night, September 24, to take on First Academy.